5 Oscar-worthy supporting roles of 2021

Every movie is incomplete without a strong supporting role, even if the role is of an antagonist. 2021 brought to the fore the best of Hollywood, with brilliant supporting actors who deserve nothing less than an Oscar.

Here's a look at the top five supporting roles of 2021 that deserve an Oscar, ranked on the basis of tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes:

5 supporting roles in 2021 that deserve an Oscar

5) Jared Leto in House of Gucci

A blockbuster by director Ridley Scott, House of Gucci revolves around Patrizia Reggiani, wife of Maurizio Gucci, and her spiral into betrayal, decadence and revenge, leading to an untimely death. Besides the fact that it is based on the luxury fashion house, the movie has the most star-studded cast, from the leads to the supporting roles.

Jarel Leto, portraying the role of Paolo Gucci, is almost unrecognizable in the get up. His character is probably the one that has received the most scrutiny from those who knew Paolo Gucci.

Leto's supporting performance compensates for the many subdued performances in House of Gucci. Almost every line that he utters is comedic, even in his saddest moments. His contribution to the plot through his acting definitely makes him worthy of an Oscar.

House of Gucci holds a score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7.0. The film is now playing in theaters, and, according to the Observer UK:

"House of Gucci does a solid job of evoking its recent-history milieu, boasting a beige and brown palette that reeks of nicotine and caffeine, with occasional bursts of reportage-style monochrome."

4) Ben Affleck in The Last Duel

The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, revolves around Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two powerful men who resort to trial by combat when Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges' wife. The film is based on actual events, unraveling long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between two friends turned bitter rivals.

The Last Duel explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the courage of one woman who came forward with the truth. Ben Affleck, portraying Count Pierre d'Alençon in a supporting role, has given a striking performance of the entitled Knight. It is rather funny to see Ben mess with his best friend Matt on-screen, of course, becoming a worthy contender for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the process.

The film is also the first time Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have scripted a movie together since the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting in 1997. The Last Duel holds a score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7.5. According to the Associated Press:

"It's tempting to think The Last Duel should have just been Marguerite's account, but so much of the film's pleasure is seeing Damon, Affleck and Driver gradually dismantle and even lampoon their own charms."

3) Jamie Dornan in Belfast

chloe @balfesgal caitríona balfe & jamie dornan in belfast surely the greatest casting decision ever made caitríona balfe & jamie dornan in belfast surely the greatest casting decision ever made https://t.co/rcoiihhatW

Belfast is a semi-autobiographical film that draws inspiration from the childhood experiences of the writer-director Kenneth Branagh. The film follows a working class family during the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. It sheds light on a crucial time when the parents, Pa (Jamie Dornan) and Ma (Caitriona Balfe), have to decide whether to stay in Belfast after their neighborhood erupted in sectarian violence.

Jamie Dornan delivered a brilliant performance in Belfast, despite a supporting role. He is seen as a protective father, the perfect role model for his on-screen son. He is known to have imbued his character with the characteristics of his own dad, a man he adored. Dornan's supporting character as a father makes him a definite Oscar contender.

Belfast holds a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7.6. The film is now playing in theaters and according to Baltimore Magazine:

"Belfast is Branagh's love letter to his family, his neighborhood, a way of life that doesn't exist any longer. It's neither complex nor rigorous -- nostalgia rarely is -- but it does leave a lump in the throat."

2) Idris Elba in The Harder They Fall

A stunning re-imagination of the West, The Harder They Fall draws inspiration from real-life historical figures like Cherokee Bill, Trudy Smith, Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves, Rufus Buck and many more. The film revolves around a group of western outlaws who are seeking revenge on their enemy, Rufus Buck, upon his release from prison. The rival gangs clash and the only way to resort to this fight is gunplay.

Despite having a supporting role, Idris Elba shines as a villain in The Harder They Fall. His character is so brutal and menacing that it draws the viewer's attention as soon as he appears on screen. That's a very typical Idris thing to do, as he is no stranger to playing villains in supporting roles, including Shere Khan in The Jungle Book, Krall in Star Trek Beyond, and Brixton in Hobbs & Shaw.

The Harder They Fall holds a score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 6.6. The film is available to stream on Netflix, and, according to Mashable:

"Bursting with dazzling Black stars, the Netflix-made Western introduces some of the fascinating Black cowpokes who made their mark on the Wild West."

1) Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog

Netflix's The Power of the Dog gives a fresh perspective of the West. Directed by Jane Campion, the film revolves around an arrogant ranch owner, Phil Burbank, who makes it his life's mission to psychologically torture his wife's new brother. But things change when he grows close to her son.

Supporting Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog is Jesse Plemons, portraying the role of George Burbank. He is the stark opposite of his brother Phil - a gentle and soft-spoken country boy who finds comfort in Rose, a widow he ends up marrying. His sensitive nature makes him stand out, especially in front of his brother, and Plemons's acting adds to that supporting character, making him a definite contender Oscar-worthy contender under supporting role.

The Power of the Dog holds a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7. The movie is available to stream on Netflix, and, according to the New York Times:

"The Power of the Dog builds tremendous force, gaining its momentum through the harmonious discord of its performances, the nervous rhythms of Jonny Greenwood's score and the grandeur of its visuals."

Honorary Mentions: Oscar-worthy performances

Honorary mentions of Oscar-worthy performances in supporting roles include J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos, Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog, Bradley Cooper in Licorice Pizza, Robin de Jesús in tick, tick... BOOM! and Jonah Hill in Don't Look Up.

Watch the best supporting roles of 2021 that deserve an Oscar on OTT platforms as well as in theaters.

