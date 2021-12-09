'Encounter' cast list: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, and others star in Prime Video's promising sci-fi flick

Riz Ahmed is back to deliver another brilliant role with Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi thriller Encounter.

Directed by Michael Pearce, with a screenplay by Joe Barton and Pearce, Encounter revolves around a Marine Corps veteran whose mission is to protect his family from an alien invasion threat. In some ways, it's more of a family drama than an explosive sci-fi action film.

Encounter had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival in September followed by a limited release on December 3.

'Encounter': Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Encounter is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 10. Prime Video dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the sci-fi thriller last month, which shows Malik Khan on a road trip with his family when he is stopped by a possessed cop. The clip does not reveal exactly what the threat is, but it is definitely extraterrestrial.

The synopsis for Encounter reads:

"A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

Here's a look at the star-studded cast of Prime Video's Encounter.

Riz Ahmed as Malik Khan

British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed is best known for The Road to Guantanamo, Shifty, Four Lions, Trishna, Jason Bourne, Nightcrawler, Rogue One, The Night Of, Venom and Sound of Metal, alongside other projects. As a musician, Riz MC has released albums like Microscope, Hamilton Mixtape, The Long Goodbye and Cashmere.

Catch Ahmed portraying the role of Malik Khan in Encounter.

Octavia Spencer as Hattie

Octavia Spencer is an American actress, producer and author. Her notable works include A Time to Kill, The Help, Fruitvale Station, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, Snowpiercer, The Divergent Series, Gifted, Ma, Self Made and Truth Be Told, alongside several other projects.

Spencer is one of two women of color to have received three Oscar nominations and is the first black actress to receive two consecutive nominations.

As an author, she has published Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective, The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit and The Sweetest Heist in History. Fans can catch her in Encounter as Hattie.

Janina Gavankar as Piya Khan

American actress and musician Janina Gavankar is known for her roles in The Gates, The League, True Blood, Arrow, The Mysteries of Laura and Sleepy Hollow, alongside several other projects.

Gavankar will be seen portraying the role of Piya Khan in Encounter.

Rory Cochrane as Shepard West

Rory Cochrane is an American actor known for Dazed and Confused, Empire Records, Argo, Black Mass, A Scanner Darkly and CSI: Miami, among several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Shepard West in Prime Video's Encounter.

The cast of Encounter also includes Lucian-River Chauhan, Shane McRae, Misha Collins, Stefan Sims, Brennan Keel Cook, Bill Dawes, Keith Szarabajka, Antonio Jaramillo, Melissa Bailey, Joanna Strapp, Kennedy Chrisette, Robert Morgan, Sherry McFarland, Jolene Matamoros and Aditya Geddada.

Readers can stream Encounter on Prime Video from December 10.

