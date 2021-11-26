Why Prime Video's 'Hanna' is bidding goodbye after Season 3

The third season of Prime Video's Hanna premiered today and it's time to bid farewell to the super-assassin.

The series revolves around Hanna, the ultimate teen assassin, who is on a mission to put an end to the sinister organization that created her, UTRAX. In Hanna's final season, she manages to bring down Gordon and the organization but loses Marissa, who was once her enemy. The show is created by David Farr and the final season consists of a total of six episodes.

Let's understand why season three of Hanna was the final one.

No Season 4 for 'Hanna'

It was well known that season three of Hanna, which premiered on November 24, was going to be the show's final outing. Despite being the most renowned series on Prime Video, Hanna has not been renewed for another season. The fate of the series was confirmed by creator David Farr, who considered season 3 as 'the final act' in his tweet.

The final season of Hanna ended with the titular protagonist bringing down UTRAX as she exposes its heinous operation to the world, thanks to her allies. But in the final episode, she is seen leaving her past life and looking for a fresh start.

She puts an end to UTRAX and opens up a new chapter for herself. Hanna leaves for Boston and bids farewell to her friends. In that regard, the series seems to have reached a perfect ending after all.

While the show may be ending after three seasons, Hanna still holds the possibility of a return later down the line as her character manages to stay alive and start afresh. Perhaps one can expect a spinoff a few years down the line? Could the follow-up chart Hanna's adventures in Boston?

According to director David Farr:

"If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Well, Farr may be very clear about not wanting another season, but there's nothing wrong with keeping some hope. Until then, stream the latest season of Hanna on Prime Video.

