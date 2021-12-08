'Back to the Outback' voice cast list: Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce and others star in Netflix animation movie

Madagascar gave everyone the best of escaped animals on marvelous adventures, which is why Netflix is all set to let the nostalgia flow with its upcoming animated film Back to the Outback.

Directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, Back to the Outback revolves around the cutest yet deadliest Australian creatures escaping from their zoo after getting tired of being locked up.

Back to the Outback had a limited theatrical release on December 3 and will soon be hitting Netflix.

'Back to the Outback': Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

Back to the Outback is set to release on December 10, exclusively on Netflix. The official trailer for the film dropped last month and it's nothing but Madagascar nostalgia. The clip opens with Welcome to the Australian Wildlife Park playing in the background, soon introducing the cute creatures/heroes the Netflix animation is all about.

The synopsis for Back to the Outback reads:

"Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they're monsters, a group of Australia's deadliest creatures plots a daring escape from the zoo."

Here's a look at the adorable cast of Netflix's Back to the Outback.

Isla Fisher as Maddie

Australian actress Isla Fisher is best known for her work in Home and Away, Scooby-Doo, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Great Gatsby, Definitely, Maybe, Nocturnal Animals, Bachelorette, Arrested Development and Tag.

She has voiced characters in films like Rango, Rise of the Guardians and Horton Hears a Who!. Fisher is also an author who has written two young adult novels and the Marge in Charge book series.

Catch Fisher voicing the kind-hearted taipan, Maddie, in Netflix's upcoming animated film Back to the Outback.

Guy Pearce as Frank

British-Australian actor, musician, singer, and songwriter, Guy Pearce is known for his work in Neighbours, L.A. Confidential, Memento, The Rover, The Time Machine,The King's Speech, The Wizards of Aus, The Road, Mildred Pierce, The Hurt Locker, Prometheus, Iron Man 3 and Mary Queen of Scots amongst many others.

He has received a Primetime Emmy Award for Mildred Pierce and has received numerous award nominations such as a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Australian Academy Film Award.

Pearce will be voicing the lovelorn funnel web spider, Frank, in Netflix's Back to the Outback.

Tim Minchin as Tom a.k.a Pretty Boy

Tim Minchin is an Australian comedian, actor, writer, musician, and songwriter, best known for his musical comedy. He has released six CDs, five DVDs, and live comedy shows, performed internationally.

His film and TV show appearances include Darkside, Rock N Roll Nerd, Upright, Californication, Squinters, Robin Hood and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway amongst many others. He has received many accolades for his songwriting work in Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day The Musical. Minchin also holds Doctor of Letter degrees from the University of Western Australia and Mountview Academy of Theater Arts.

Minchil will be voicing the well-liked but irritable koala, Tom, in Netflix's Back to the Outback.

Eric Bana as Chaz

Eric Bana is an Australian actor and comedian best known for Full Frontal, The Castle, Chopper, Hulk, Troy, Munich, Lone Survivor, Deliver Us from Evil, Star Trek and The Dry amongst several other projects.

He has been a recipient of several Australian Film Institute awards and has performed in a wide spectrum of genres like epics, science fictions and action thrillers.

Bana will be heard voicing the zookeeper, Chaz, in Netflix's upcoming animated film Back to the Outback.

The voice cast of Back to the Outback also includes Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, Jacki Weaver, Diesel La Torraca, Kylie Minogue, Rachel House, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez and Lachlan Ross Power.

Stream Back to the Outback on Netflix from December 10 and enjoy the adventures of the cutest creatures.

