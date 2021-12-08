'Anne Boleyn' cast list: Jodie Turner-Smith, Paapa Essiedu and others stars in AMC+ psychological thriller series

AMC+ is back with another psychological thriller, only this time it's going historical with Anne Boleyn.

Poking into the story of Anne Boleyn, the British mini-series is set in the final months of the Queen as she copes and struggles with securing a future for her daughter while also fighting for equality. Anne Boleyn is developed by Channel 5 and will premiere on AMC+.

'Anne Boleyn': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The highly-anticipated Anne Boleyn is expected to hit AMC+ on 9 December 2the firstith first three episodes releasing on the same day, followed by the remaining two airing on consecutive Thursdays.

The trailer for Anne Boleyn was released last month. The series is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell.

The synopsis for Anne Boleyn reads:

"The final months of Boleyn's life, her struggle with Tudor England's patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of AMC+'s Anne Boleyn.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn

Starring as the Queen herself is British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, who is best known for her work in True Blood, The Last Ship, Nightflyers, Queen & Slim and Without Remorse. She has appeared in the music video for Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk and is a GUCCI model.

Catch her re-writing history with AMC+'s upcoming period drama Anne Boleyn.

Paapa Essiedu as George Boleyn

British actor Paapa Essiedu is known for his work in theater, film and television including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Murder on the Orient Express, Press, Gangs of London, I May Destroy You, and many more.

His theater work in Hamlet landed him an Ian Charleson Award in 2016 at the Royal Shakespeare Company. His other theater works include Romeo and Juliet, Black Jesus, You For Me For You and King Lear.

Paapa Essiedu will be portraying the role of George Boleyn, Anne's brother, in AMC+'s Anne Boleyn.

Mark Stanley as Henry VIII

Mark Stanley is an English actor who is known for his supporting role in HBO's Game of Thrones along with appearances in Kajaki, Hellboy, Criminal: United Kingdom, Dark River, Our Kind of Traitor, Dickensian amongst others.

Mark Stanley will be portraying the role of King Henry VIII in the historical drama Anne Boleyn.

Lola Petticrew as Jane Seymour

Irish actor Lola Petticrew has starred in films including A Bump Along the Way, Dating Amber, Here Are the Young Men, Shadows, Wolf and Tuesday amongst many others. Their television work includes My Left Nut, Next of Kin, Bloodlands and Three Families.

Lola Petticrew will be seen portraying the role of Jane Seymour in AMC+'s upcoming mini-series Anne Boleyn.

The cast of Anne Boleyn also includes Barry Ward, Amanda Burton, Thalissa Teixeira, Isabella Laughland, Anna Brewster, Kris Hitchen, Turlough Convery, Jamael Westman, Phoenix Di Sebastiani, Aoife Hinds, James Harkness, and Abhin Galeya.

Stream the psychological thriller drama Anne Boleyn, on AMC+ starting 9 December 9.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul