5 Kim Kardashian moments of 2021 

From ugly crying to losing her diamond earrings in the ocean, Kim Kardashian has blessed the internet with many iconic moments this year.

2021 was the peak year for Kim Kardashian-related controversies. From listening to Donda on mute to kissing Pete Davidson on screen, she went all in to give the world several spicy moments.

Kim Kardashian moments that ruled 2021

5) Kim filing for divorce from Kanye West

After six years of marriage and four kids, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year. It was revealed that Kanye was going through a rough time prior to the divorce. But his public admission of nearly killing his daughter seems to have sent the marriage into troubled territory.

According to Kardashian, the two grew apart. She had been planning to file for divorce but grew tired of waiting for Kanye to fix things. She filed for divorce in February 2021. However, Kanye tried to refute the divorce news and claimed not to have received any papers. He said god would bring the couple back together.

But it seems the couple has come to a mutual agreement. Kim Kardashian recently received the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards 2021. During her speech, she thanked Kanye West as well.

4) When Kim Kardashian posted screenshots of her listening to Kanye's latest album on mute

arianators wildin @arianatorswildt not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute 😭 not kim kardashian listening to donda on mute 😭 https://t.co/RTxGuXtiWe

After sparking divorce rumors, Kim Kardashian wanted to support Kanye's latest album Donda. To do so, she posted screenshots of listening to the album. But the volume slider was turned down. This sparked a wave of memes all over the internet calling Kardashian a 'savage.'

It is unclear whether this move was intentional or circumstantial. She could also try to be silent streaming Kanye's record to help boost the numbers. It could also be a mistake.

3) When Kim wore a skin-tight lace dress to the Vatican

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to dress inappropriately in religious places. She visited the Vatican, not the city but the church, in a sheer, skin-tight lacy dress, which is not the dress code.

This made her fans and the general internet furious because it could be deemed disrespectful to wear such clothing to a location considered holy. But fashion comes first for Kim. It always has. However, she mentioned that she covered up when visiting St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. But putting on a long coat did not appease the critics.

2) Kim Kardashian's MET Gala outfit

The MET Gala is the place to show off high fashion since the themes of the events revolve around the same. Kim Kardashian usually stands out in her outfits. This year, she went all-in with a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Criticism immediately poured in as trolls said she looked more like a shadow than a person. She was barely visible behind the mask. A video of her went viral in which she is trying to figure out where her sister Kendall is standing. Several memes surfaced online after the event and the moment became a highlight of 2021.

1) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's SNL kiss

The moment that ruled 2021 and generated the most controversy was when Kim Kardashian kissed Pete Davidson in an SNL sketch. In October, Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, where she participated in several sketches. One of them included a kiss with Davidson, an SNL regular.

The sketch showed the two dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine, later sharing an on-screen kiss that went viral. It was later reported that the two started dating and have been spotted together on several occasions, including Davidson's birthday and on a rollercoaster ride.

