What is Kanye West's net worth? Kim Kardashian reportedly calls him 'richest black man in America' on SNL

Kim Kardashian recently addressed Kanye West as the “richest black man in America” during her monologue on Saturday Night Live. Speaking about her former husband during her debut appearance on the show, the reality star joked:

"[Kanye West] is the best of all time… the richest Black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing – his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

The Donda creator was present during Kim Kardashian’s SNL performance and left after her monologue. Despite their ongoing divorce, the pair have consistently supported each other’s professional endeavours.

They even sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted at a dinner in Los Angeles. The duo even travelled to New York together for Kim’s SNL hosting duties. According to Page Six, the rapper supported the SKIMS founder during rehearsals.

Exploring Kanye West’s fortune in 2021

Kanye West has an approximate net worth of $6.6. billion (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. He is often regarded as one of the most prominent hip hop artists with some of the greatest best-selling music records in history.

Earlier this year, there had been considerable debate surrounding his actual net value. Several rumours surfaced online claiming that the 44-year-old had an approximate net worth of $6.6 billion. Many reports suggested that the figure made him the wealthiest African-American man in the United States.

However, Forbes refuted the claims and marked Kanye West's net worth at around $1.8 billion, one-third of the rumoured amount. USA Today also confirmed that the rapper has an estimated fortune of $1.8 billion.

Forbes even mentioned that Robert F. Smith, the chairman of Vista Equity, has continued to maintain his position as the richest African-American man in the US with a net worth of $6 billion.

Despite the confusion surrounding his net worth, Kanye West is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest rappers today. The singer’s net value has skyrocketed in the past few years due to his business ventures alongside his successful music career.

The majority of his earnings come from his partnership with Adidas as well as his own brand Yeezy. The rapper has a 100% stake in the company and earns massive royalties from the sales.

His recent deal with The Gap is also likely to contribute to his fortune. The remaining majority of his assets come from his success as a music artist. The Atlanta-native rose to fame in the 2000s as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records.

He gained further recognition after launching his debut album, The College Dropout, in 2004. He went on to release his record label called GOOD Music that same year. Kanye West has released ten studio albums, two live albums and four mixtape albums.

The musician has sold 21 million albums with nearly 100 million digital downloads. All of his studio albums have at least one gold certification in the United States. He is also one of the seven artists in the US who have accreditation for more than 100 million digital singles by the Recording Industry Association of America, with 115 million sales in certified digital units.

The Gold Digger hitmaker has sold a total of 160 million records across the world. He has won 22 Grammy Awards out of his 69 nominations so far. Time magazine named Kanye West one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2005 and 2015.

The rapper has also collaborated with acclaimed brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton and A.P.C as a fashion designer. His other ventures include the ownership of Donda, a creative content firm named after his late mother, and KW Foods LLC. He is also the co-owner of Tidal, a music streaming service.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kanye West owns real estate worth nearly $180 million in the US, including houses, lands and buildings. His Hidden Hills home, shared with ex Kim Kardashian, is worth around $70 million. His most recent purchase is a $57 million beachfront property in Malibu.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar