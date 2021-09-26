5 things to know about Kanye West's Netflix documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Netflix recently shared a first look at Jeen-Yuhs. The streaming platform shared a two-minute trailer for the Kanye West documentary on September 25.

The trailer was released on the occasion of Netflix’s TUDUM fan event. Jeen-Yuhs will be a multi-part documentary with unseen videos and rare footage of the popular rapper.

Andrew Barber @fakeshoredrive Here’s the first teaser for ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ — Netflix’s three-part documentary on Kanye West, directed by Coodie & Chike



In the trailer, Kanye West can be seen rapping to his song Two Words from his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout, along with Mos Def.

5 things to know about 'Jeen-Yuhs'

5) Release Date

Although an official release date has not been finalized, Jeen-Yuhs is set to premiere sometime in 2022. Netflix announced back in May 2021 that they had obtained a documentary about Kanye West with unseen archive footage of the last 21 years.

4) Who is the director?

The Netflix documentary is being directed by Coodie & Chike. The directors have already worked together with Kanye West in a video titled, Through the Wire. The video was nominated for an MTV Viewers Choice Award.

Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah attend the "A Kid From Coney Island" screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. (Image via Getty Images)

Sources say they have been filming the rapper since 1990 in Chicago and their relationship will also play an important role in the documentary.

3) Budget involved

According to Variety, Netflix acquired the documentary for around $30 million. The streaming platform revealed the title as Jeen-Yuhs on September 25, 2021.

2) Synopsis

The upcoming documentary will be about Kanye West's life. It will showcase his journey to success and its impact on him alongside the impact of hip-hop on pop culture.

It will use unseen footage, home videos and a source mentioned that it will also include the moment where the rapper’s mother, Donda West, passed away and how he was affected by it.

Apart from all this, Jeen-Yuhs will feature the evolution of the singer in the last few years, along with his shift to fashion design and contesting for President in 2020.

It has not been revealed if the documentary will cover Kanye West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper is not completely involved in production but is supporting the directors by letting himself be filmed for 21 years.

1) What to expect from the documentary?

Jeen-Yuhs will be a treat for all fans of Kanye West. Since it was revealed that the documentary will use unseen footage, audiences will get to know the facts of the rapper’s life that have remained hidden for a long time.

People have only heard about the journey of Kanye West. However, witnessing it firsthand will be a different experience.

