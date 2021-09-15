Met Gala 2021: 10 must-see Kim Kardashian memes

The Met Gala 2021 served as fodder for meme makers. The star-studded event had A-listers dressed to the nines. While some looked their absolute best, a few were subjected to relentless criticism.

Kim Kardashian, for instance, managed to turn heads and raise more than a few eyebrows with her faceless mask outfit designed by Balenciaga. While she appeared mighty comfortable strutting the iconic MET steps, social media users took the opportunity to troll the socialite-businesswoman left, right, and center.

10 hilarious memes that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit triggered

Kendall: OMG Kim. 👀 You look like a DASH mannequin. What tf were you thinking?! 🥴



Kim: Um. You can see me? 😳



Kendall: You're wearing black. You're not invisible. 😑



Kim: Oh. 🤷🏾‍♀️#MetGala #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/kw1bQjyNQN — ✨Black, Magical, Flawed Perfection...Dope AF ✨ (@XperienceJ) September 14, 2021

How normal people see vs kim kardashian #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/vU5ZCgyIN2 — shivashangary (@uwushivaaa) September 14, 2021

*Me telling the devil to leave me alone and take all the bad energy.



The devil explaining to me that she and I are one:#KimKardashian #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/W4UepfdduK — Daryl Montajes (@thereaaal_m) September 14, 2021

What inspired Kim K to go for a bizarre and off-beat look?

While there's no telling who or what inspired Kim K to go for the look, a quick peek at her Instagram profile is giving fans an idea. She has been building up to her Met Gala 2021 avatar for a while.

In the weeks leading up to the fundraiser, she was spotted at various events donning pitch-black outfits that covered most of her body. Roughly a month ago, she posted a blurry photo of herself wearing a spandex ensemble by Balenciaga, which she paired with an endless ponytail.

The reality TV star followed it up with multiple similar outfits, of which the one she wore for NYFW stood out the most.

Kim K's after-party look was bomb

The 40-year-old Skims founder left Justin Bieber's Met Gala 2021 after-party with a different look, albeit slightly different. She ditched the head mask and put on a pair of large, black sunglasses, which blended perfectly with the bodysuit she had on. Some said she looked like a stylized version of Catwoman.

Rihanna fell victims to trolls as well

The singer arrived at the red carpet wearing an oversized all-black Balenciaga dress. While some were disappointed with the voluminous outfit, others speculated whether or not she was pregnant.

Speaking to Essence, Rihanna said:

"Well, I wanted a look that seemed very powerful, yet feminine, yet like a Black hoodie, which is usually the thing that we are incriminated by as Black people. I wanted to empower that and take it and make it mine and make it fashion."

The Met Gala 2021 part 2 is scheduled for May 3, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi