Top 10 best dressed from the Met Gala 2021

After a long wait, the Met Gala finally returned, and so did the elegantly dressed celebrities. Last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, everyone was present, from pop stars and sports icons to Hollywood A-listers. Abiding by this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the attendees celebrated American fashion. The Costume Institute of America will open the exhibition to the general public on September 18.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art canceled the 2020 Met Gala amidst a raging pandemic. The Met Gala 2021 was supposed to be held on May 3, 2021, the first Monday of the month. However, due to rising Covid cases, the event was postponed until September 13. But the wait was truly worth it. Home to some stunning and sometimes meme-worthy moments, the Met Gala is always fascinating to watch. This year was no different.

Who were the top 10 best dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2021

10) Carey Mulligan

The Oscar-nominated actress turned up wearing a bright pink Valentino gown with a matching cape.

#CareyMulligan joined other friends of the House at the 2021 #MetGala in a neon rose cape and dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s #ValentinoDesAteliers show. The #ValentinoHauteCouture look features 9 different materials, 5 prints, and took 430 hours to create. #METGala2021 pic.twitter.com/qttDkWXhHd — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) September 14, 2021

9) Rihanna

Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala 2021 fashionably late dazzling everyone with her outfit. The singer turned up with rapper A$AP Rocky, wearing a long black Balenciaga dress and a bejeweled black beanie.

8) Iman

Supermodel Iman walked the red carpet donning a Harris Reed gown and a giant gold feathered headpiece.

7) Serena Williams

The best female tennis player, Serena Williams, wore a superhero-inspired Gucci jumpsuit. She topped off the outfit with a flamboyant ombre cape.

6) Timothée Chalamet

The rising Hollywood star, Timothée Chalamet, dazzled dressed in all white. The Dune star wore a Haider Ackermann suit combined with Converse high-tops.

5) Ciara

Ciara mesmerized everyone with a football-inspired lime green gown. The singer paid homage to her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara's repping Russell Wilson at the Met Gala tonight 🏈 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6X8Nnwg6oT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2021

4) Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson looked enchanting with her Aretha Franklin-inspired attire. The singer wore a crimson AZ Factory gown with flowing satin sleeves and skirt, highlighting her curves.

jennifer hudson inspired by the iconic aretha franklin! #metgala pic.twitter.com/XdefwGNOcr — 𝓂𝒶𝓎𝒶 (@2mayaz) September 13, 2021

3) Jennifer Lopez

The ravishing beauty, Jennifer Lopez took her style up a notch, channeling the wild west. Lopez walked the red carpet donning a Ralph Lauren gown and an oversized belt with a short train. She completed the outfit with a cowboy hat and black feathered jacket.

you know how all the robot cowboys in Westworld were hot? yeah...JLO knows #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/ooP8M3qiVQ — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 14, 2021

2) Lil Nas X

The highlight of the Met Gala 2021 was definitely Lil Nas X. The rapper wore three outfits, all designed by Gianni Versace, which he revealed in quick succession. The first one was an ornamented regal cape with a long train. He removed it to reveal a golden suit of armor and further stripped it to reveal a crystal-embedded bodysuit.

1) Billie Eilish

The British singer showed up wearing a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, and the Holiday Barbie doll. The peach-colored dress came with an enormous train carried by five people. But all that effort was worth it as Billie Eilish entranced everyone with her attire.

Controversial moments at the Met Gala 2021

While most celebrities in attendance wore impressive, intricately designed outfits, some created a stir. After all, it wouldn't be a Met Gala without any controversy. American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who goes by her initials AOC, wore a dress saying "Tax The Rich." AOC's gesture left Twitter divided, considering the price per ticket at Met Gala is $30,000. She was called a hypocrite.

Also Read

Another bizarre moment was Kim Kardashian's outfit. Dressed in all black courtesy of Balenciaga, Kardashian walked the red carpet wearing a leather haute couture gown with a matching mask and train. Her look was something no one saw coming and has become a talking point of the event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar