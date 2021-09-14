5 best Met Gala fashion moments ever

The Met Gala is returning this year after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Set to take place on May 03 this year, the event was again postponed to September, keeping in mind the rising COVID cases.

The event has seen some astounding moments over the years. From bizarre to absolutely gorgeous dresses, celebrities have worn all kinds of attire. Some have stood the test of time while others, not so much.

That being said, the Met Gala 2021 will be held on September 13, 2021, at 5:30 PM (EST). Readers can watch the red-carpet event live on E!. Read on to know the 5 celebrities responsible for the best Met Gala fashion moments ever.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 best Met Gala Moments ever

5) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2015

Rihanna is always the center of attention at any event she attends and the 2015 Met Gala was no different. Rihanna showed up in a stunning yellow dress weighing 22kg.

Called "The Yellow Empress Dress," the outfit was designed by Guo Pei, the world's first Asian designer to be welcomed into the Paris Haute Couture Federation. Inspired by Chinese culture, Rihanna was awestruck when she first saw the dress. Rihanna adorned the dress with elegance and dazzled everyone in attendance.

4) Billy Porter at the Met Gala 2019

Actor and singer Billy Porter’s entry at the 2019 Met Gala is widely regarded as one of the best in the Gala’s history. Porter stormed the red carpet dressed as the Egyptian “Sun God” Ra.

Carried by six men and wearing an ornamented catsuit with a 24-karat gold headpiece, Porter’s entry was indeed fabulous. Moreover, the outfit also had 10-foot wings, which Porter showed off with elegance. Porter’s attire was designed by The Blonds.

3) Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2019

The then newlywed couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, arrived at the 2019 Met Gala and immediately caught everyone’s attention. While Chopra’s makeup, especially her hair, resulted in some crude memes, the Bollywood star made quite the statement. However, it was her magnificent dress that grabbed the eyeballs.

Priyanka donned a Dior Haute Couture silver gown made with blush pink and silver feathers. She topped off her attire with a flowing cape and matching silver crown. As such, it remains a unique and stunning moment.

2) Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress took her style statement up a notch at the 2019 Met Gala. Zendaya dressed up in a custom-made Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella gown, while her stylist Law Roach walked the red carpet as Cinderella’s fairy godmother.

Zendaya looked absolutely enchanting at the event and stunned everyone with her mesmerizing beauty. The Euphoria star has always worn fabulous outfits, but her 2019 Cinderella gown takes the cake.

1) Lady Gaga

One of the most popular singers and well-dressed celebrities in the world, Lady Gaga’s outfits are always something to behold. Gaga entered the 2019 Met Gala wearing a pink cape dress which included a 25-foot train.

Accompanied by umbrella-holding dancers, her stylist Brandon Maxwell unzipped her dress, revealing a black corset underneath. Her third attire was a pink column maxidress. She further stripped to her underclothes, fishnets and platform boots.

