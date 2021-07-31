"Brutal": Internet reacts as Billie Eilish appears to awkwardly ignore fan during Q&A session

Billie Eilish has been in vogue recently following an ongoing slew of controversies, including her use of a "blaccent," uttering a racial slur, and being lazy with the promotion of her sophomore album.

Along with Eilish's known association with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, these issues have left the young "Bad Guy" singer in a negative view by the online community.

On July 29th, a TikTok was shared online depicting Billie Eilish in a live interview. During the event, a fan joined the Zoom meeting and declared her love for the singer.

"It wasn't a question but, thank you, I love you so much, Billie."

The fan waited a long beat, along with the interviewer, for Billie Eilish to respond, but she remained silent. The interview promptly moved on as the fan exited, with the star hiding her mouth, almost as if smiling.

Netizens respond to the latest from Billie Eilish

The TikTok showcasing the awkward interaction was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles. It had gained over six hundred likes and forty comments at the time of writing.

Many users questioned Billie Eilish's intentions and whether or not she meant to ignore the fan. Some netizens stated that the online meeting was delayed, which meant that the teenage singer-songwriter would not have heard the fan/responded in time for the fan to hear.

Others were concerned for Eilish's well-being, some asking if she was okay and that she did not look like herself.

One commenter joked:

"'Did y'all hear sumn?'"

Another user stated:

"I feel bad for the girl, you could've seen she was hurt when she got no response."

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (1/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (2/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (3/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (4/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (5/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (6/7)

Screenshot of defnoodle's Instagram comments (7/7)

This is the latest of Billie Eilish's actions following her birthday and the announcement of her sophomore album. In late June 2021, a video was shared to Twitter showing the 19-year-old allegedly saying a racial slur while using a mocking accent.

In early July, the Los Angeles native received backlash for calling a white character from "The Boondocks" her favorite character. The character, Cindy, is best known for frequenting a "blaccent" and being a "culture vulture."

Most recently, Eilish received criticism following her "hand-painted" limited edition covers of the Happier than Ever CD. The process of each "one-of-a-kind" cover was filmed as Billie splattered paint over the laid-out CDs with white paint. Many listeners called it a "lack of skill" and "lazy."

At the time of writing, neither Billie Eilish nor her team acknowledged the awkward interaction. She has also not commented on her past actions.

Also read: "I just hope you see this for what it really is": Anna Campbell angrily responds to Trisha Paytas after being mentioned in her latest YouTube video

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer