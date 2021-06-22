What did Billie Eilish say? Singer apologizes for using racist Asian slur in resurfaced video, and the internet isn't too happy

Billie Eilish recently came under fire after an old video of the singer allegedly using an Asian slur and mocking Chinese accents resurfaced online. The video took the internet by storm, with several people calling out the “Ocean Eyes” singer for racially inappropriate behavior.

The video came days after Billie Eilish was allegedly accused of “queerbaiting” on her latest song, “Lost Cause.” In the alleged video posted by a TikTok user, the-19-year-old is caught using the word “c***k” while lip-syncing to the song “Fish” by Tyler, the creator.

In a second video, Billie Eilish was also accused of supposedly mocking Asian accents. Another edited clip showed Eilish’s brother Finneas allegedly calling her out for using “blaccent.”

Viral TikTok showing Billie Eilish allegedly saying a racial slur against Asians and doing a mocking accent. pic.twitter.com/mqeuouqyGI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 17, 2021

Following the massive social media outrage, the Grammy-award winning singer finally broke her silence and addressed the issue. Billie Eilish took to Instagram to post a long statement publicly apologizing for her past behavior.

Billie Eilish apologizes for alleged racial controversy

After maintaining silence for a long time, the “Bad Guy” singer finally opened up about the situation. In a recent Instagram story, Billie Eilish asked for an apology mentioning she is “appalled and embarrassed” for her past behavior:

“There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”

She also acknowledged the second video, coming to her own defense, saying she was only speaking “gibberish” and did not mean to mock any accent:

“The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice, something I started doing as a kid and have done my own life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. It is absolute gibberish, and just me goofing around and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.”

Billie Eilish issues public apology for racially inappropriate behavior

The singer further stated that she did not want to cause any “hurt” with her actions:

“Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of actions to have caused hurt to others, and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people on hearing it.”

Billie Eilish concluded her note by thanking fans for taking the time to read her statement.

Twitter reacts to Billie Eilish’s apology for alleged racially inappropriate behavior

The singer-songwriter has found herself in the middle of back-to-back controversies over the past few weeks.

With the internet consistently criticizing the singer’s behavior, Billie Eilish became one of the latest celebrities to face the online “cancel culture.”

The musician’s latest apology has left Twitter abuzz once again. While some fans were unhappy with the apology, others were quick to defend the singer:

Y’all who are eating this apology up are fucking embarrassing #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/KvoWbZvGyb — jasnx_baee (@jasani00327067) June 22, 2021

Honestly. Ya’ll better not switch up because of Billie’s lame ass apology😐 she’s still with a racist, idgaf if he “addressed” it. He only said that bc he got heat for it. Ya’ll think they actually mean it? Lmfao. Hell no.

Miss Billie Eilish, this apology aint shit lmao. https://t.co/wePvoDEEQo — twilight stan account // 🇵🇸✨ (@girlinshed) June 22, 2021

y’all better not get mad at people for not accepting billie eilish’s apology. she addressed it of course, but that doesn’t equal to automatic forgiveness. people are still allowed to be hurt by what she did. also?? she didn’t address the queer baiting, and if you think she wasnt — alina ♡ (@kittyglamdemon) June 22, 2021

Why does @billieeilish needs to feel attacted by her own fans so that she posts a apology and for what ?Something that happened 6 years ago ,come on yall need to rest. Every day yall find something new to bother her,she is the most non racist person there is ⬇️ — MAYA k (@MAYAk27050180) June 22, 2021

Why can’t people just accept the apology. Billie could’ve just ignored THAT particular situation and let everyone get mad at her even more. Y’all r so embarrassing. She puts the effort and time in that apology and this is what y’all give her🤦🏻‍♀️ #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/jhXCT5hsWI — Mel ¡Happier Than Ever¡ (@il0mil0_bil) June 22, 2021

Seeing Billie eilish story , I’m just thinking everyone owes HER an apology . Like the fucked up shit y’all say to this girl unprovoked and get away with it cause you have no status lmaooo — . (@dabcitywaxbby) June 22, 2021

after reading billie eilish’s apology, im 100% sure she has said the n word while listening to rap songs 💩 pic.twitter.com/nPYtKppF57 — 🧚🏾‍♂️ jessie ware supremacy (@franktwigs) June 22, 2021

Billie Eilish's sorry ass mistake of an apology apology got me feeling like this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0TBjKmDZb0 — inactive (@urfavpoppystan) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans also called out Billie Eilish for not addressing the alleged "queerbating" in her music video. A few even criticized the singer for her relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce, who previously faced trouble for allegedly racist and homophobic comments.

don’t go running back to billie eilish now since she posted that “apology”. sis left out the part about how she is dating a racist homophobe pic.twitter.com/lZGUENNdrM — dj luvs ringo (@itmademewild) June 22, 2021

billie eilish said fuck gay people low-key 💀 that apology left a bunch of things out. The 'queerbaiting' and blaccent to name a few. — shiggy (@genyasglock) June 22, 2021

So thank you @billieeilish for the semi apology and recognition to the situation but what about your boyfriend who has said racist slurs and homophobic comments what’s being down there… we need all not just this..? pic.twitter.com/wj04w18WX3 — Tristan (@Tristan67613344) June 22, 2021

@billieeilish how you gonna post an apology but COMPLETELY ignore the whole Matthew situation. you continue to gross me out, get a grip. #BillieEilish #BillieEilishisoverparty — jake lesher (@lesher_jakob) June 22, 2021

im not at the right place to judge billie eilish apology nor accept it. i just hoped she speaked about her queer baiting and her dating a racist and homophobic men — hobi craveur (@gay2seokies) June 22, 2021

As the internet continues to be divided over the singer’s actions, it remains to be seen if Billie Eilish will address the issue any further.

Edited by Shaheen Banu