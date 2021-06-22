What did Billie Eilish say? Singer apologizes for using racist Asian slur in resurfaced video, and the internet isn't too happy

Billie Eilish recently came under fire after an old video of the singer allegedly using an Asian slur and mocking Chinese accents resurfaced online. The video took the internet by storm, with several people calling out the “Ocean Eyes” singer for racially inappropriate behavior.
The video came days after Billie Eilish was allegedly accused of “queerbaiting” on her latest song, “Lost Cause.” In the alleged video posted by a TikTok user, the-19-year-old is caught using the word “c***k” while lip-syncing to the song “Fish” by Tyler, the creator.
In a second video, Billie Eilish was also accused of supposedly mocking Asian accents. Another edited clip showed Eilish’s brother Finneas allegedly calling her out for using “blaccent.”
Following the massive social media outrage, the Grammy-award winning singer finally broke her silence and addressed the issue. Billie Eilish took to Instagram to post a long statement publicly apologizing for her past behavior.
Billie Eilish apologizes for alleged racial controversy
After maintaining silence for a long time, the “Bad Guy” singer finally opened up about the situation. In a recent Instagram story, Billie Eilish asked for an apology mentioning she is “appalled and embarrassed” for her past behavior:
“There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”
She also acknowledged the second video, coming to her own defense, saying she was only speaking “gibberish” and did not mean to mock any accent:
“The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice, something I started doing as a kid and have done my own life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. It is absolute gibberish, and just me goofing around and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.”
The singer further stated that she did not want to cause any “hurt” with her actions:
“Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of actions to have caused hurt to others, and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people on hearing it.”
Billie Eilish concluded her note by thanking fans for taking the time to read her statement.
Twitter reacts to Billie Eilish’s apology for alleged racially inappropriate behavior
The singer-songwriter has found herself in the middle of back-to-back controversies over the past few weeks.
With the internet consistently criticizing the singer’s behavior, Billie Eilish became one of the latest celebrities to face the online “cancel culture.”
The musician’s latest apology has left Twitter abuzz once again. While some fans were unhappy with the apology, others were quick to defend the singer:
Meanwhile, some fans also called out Billie Eilish for not addressing the alleged "queerbating" in her music video. A few even criticized the singer for her relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce, who previously faced trouble for allegedly racist and homophobic comments.
As the internet continues to be divided over the singer’s actions, it remains to be seen if Billie Eilish will address the issue any further.
