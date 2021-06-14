Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce accused of making alleged racist, homophobic statements, and fans are livid

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has landed in hot waters once again after alleged racist and homophobic comments from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce resurfaced online.
Fans have been calling out Vorce after finding old screenshots of alleged controversial comments from the actor. Vorce has allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs in some of his old Facebook comments.
The 29-year-old also reportedly posted misogynistic tweets in the past. The “It Wasn’t Me” actor came under fire after Eilish’s fans unearthed the old statements.
Vorce came to his own defense after replying to a fanpage that defended his Trump-related remarks. Some of Vorce's friends also defended the LA-based actor by replying to fans on Instagram.
Billie Eilish and Vorce sparked relationship rumors after the duo was spotted together in California around April. More recently, the duo was photographed out on a date at Disneyland.
The couple was recently criticized online for their 10-year age gap. The latest controversy surrounding Vorce added fuel to the fire.
Billie Eilish reportedly likes an Instagram post calling her fans “embarrassing”
Even before the 19-year-old singer’s boyfriend got embroiled in controversy, some fans accused Billie Eilish of queerbaiting the LGBTQ+ community for the content used in her latest song, “Lost Cause.”
Fans were disappointed once again after the alleged racial and homophobic comments from Eilish's boyfriend resurfaced online. They repeatedly asked the singer to shed light on the controversy.
After staying silent for a long time, Billie Eilish reportedly liked an Instagram post that called her fans “embarrassing.”
Once the singer’s action came to light, she received further backlash online. Fans have reportedly gone to the point of destroying Eilish's official merchandise following Vorce's controversy and the singer’s response.
However, another group of fans was also quick to defend the Grammy award-winning singer.
Billie Eilish and Vorce are yet to give any official statements regarding the alleged controversy or online drama.
Amid the constant online drama, it is likely that the singer and her boyfriend have officially come under the “cancel culture” for now.
