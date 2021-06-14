Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce accused of making alleged racist, homophobic statements, and fans are livid

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has landed in hot waters once again after alleged racist and homophobic comments from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce resurfaced online.

Fans have been calling out Vorce after finding old screenshots of alleged controversial comments from the actor. Vorce has allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs in some of his old Facebook comments.

The 29-year-old also reportedly posted misogynistic tweets in the past. The “It Wasn’t Me” actor came under fire after Eilish’s fans unearthed the old statements.

Vorce came to his own defense after replying to a fanpage that defended his Trump-related remarks. Some of Vorce's friends also defended the LA-based actor by replying to fans on Instagram.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Billie Eilish’s fans upset with resurfaced homophobic and racist statements allegedly made by Billie’s new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce (29). Billie and Matthew were recently seen together at Disney. pic.twitter.com/BHCePrXkZJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Matthew Tyler Vorce (corduroygraham on Instagram) responds to a comment made by a fanpage. It’s unclear if he responded to the first comment or the second, which would be an admission the comments are real. Matthew’s friends have also been defending him. pic.twitter.com/FrAY0wuF2F — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Billie Eilish and Vorce sparked relationship rumors after the duo was spotted together in California around April. More recently, the duo was photographed out on a date at Disneyland.

The couple was recently criticized online for their 10-year age gap. The latest controversy surrounding Vorce added fuel to the fire.

Billie Eilish reportedly likes an Instagram post calling her fans “embarrassing”

Even before the 19-year-old singer’s boyfriend got embroiled in controversy, some fans accused Billie Eilish of queerbaiting the LGBTQ+ community for the content used in her latest song, “Lost Cause.”

Fans were disappointed once again after the alleged racial and homophobic comments from Eilish's boyfriend resurfaced online. They repeatedly asked the singer to shed light on the controversy.

no but guys what do we actually do if we see “billieeilish just posted an IGTV video! “ n its something like this pic.twitter.com/telYsyOSoq — rachel (@tosparemypridee) June 13, 2021

this what we all waiting for rn #billieeilish pic.twitter.com/NXfHHNCtbR — 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔢𝔫 ➐ (@drmartcns) June 13, 2021

billie eilish is queerbaiting, also she’s dating someone who’s openly homophobic and racist.



but y’all still wanna praise her bc she’s ur favorite and a per formative activist — ava (@waIIowskurt) June 12, 2021

billie eilish dating a 30 y/o iz weird az hell ... she'z BARELY legal ... — lexicat ♡'z ila (@fairikcalz) June 13, 2021

This is what Billie eilish boyfriend said lmao ???? pic.twitter.com/7yhN3YwsNj — 𝙗𝙞𝙖🤍 / garden gnome and fairy (@ghostinbia) June 13, 2021

I bet 100$ that Billie’s boyfriend is using her. With his musty and homophobic ass. #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/71LUSjx1Zm — Chantel (@chanteltica) June 13, 2021

The age gap between Billie Eilish and her boyfriend is concerning pic.twitter.com/LCxBpZoRXm — ig: yourlocalteapag3 (@urlocalteapag3) June 13, 2021

so. billie eilish is dating a racist homophobe. she has queerbaited multiple times. and liked a post referring to her fanbase as annoying for calling her out on queerbaiting? honestly fuck her — aster/asher ᱬ (@transakagi) June 13, 2021

After staying silent for a long time, Billie Eilish reportedly liked an Instagram post that called her fans “embarrassing.”

Once the singer’s action came to light, she received further backlash online. Fans have reportedly gone to the point of destroying Eilish's official merchandise following Vorce's controversy and the singer’s response.

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were recently seen at Disney. Billie liked a post calling out her fandom and claiming the alleged posts were made up. pic.twitter.com/fHBiAEkQLc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Fix ur embarrassing merch before u come for us hun💋 @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/n6VvA9MK7s — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐣𝐫. (@barbiearcade) June 12, 2021

@billieeilish we’re embarrassing? oh we’re embarrassing. girl you’re dating a homophobe. if you can bring yourself to date a homophobe you’re also homophobic. bestie you’ve lost 2 million followers in like a week, now that’s embarrassing. be an adult and hold yourself accountable — billie says you are valid²⁸ (@billie_nova_) June 12, 2021

The fact Billie called her own fans embarrassing...gurl you’re embarrassing using aave, having a RACIST white homophobic misogynistic man by your side- And then you wanna call the people paying your bills embarrassing...PUH-LEASE 😭 #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/FNVDDfzXLQ — Nierra🪦🧚🏽‍♀️ (@_D3athfairy) June 12, 2021

billie eilish fan taking down merch posters tiktok pic.twitter.com/FGQwMyECOv — m archives (@racheIdares) June 14, 2021

Not Billie Eilish liking a post about her fans “embarrassing” because they care for her mental well-being and safety 🤧 — twilight stan account // 🇵🇸✨ (@girlinshed) June 12, 2021

nawt billie eilish getting cancelled and fans are throwing their merch away...reminds me of melanie martinez fans in 2017 — the bimbofication of neenlmao (@neenafication) June 14, 2021

billie eilish is really calling her fans embarrassing? every day she’s getting more exposed it’s sad I really was a fan — Isabella (@Isabelluhh_A) June 12, 2021

However, another group of fans was also quick to defend the Grammy award-winning singer.

why are people are so insistent that billie eilish is queerbaiting?

like, no one owes the world an explanation of their sexuality? it feels weird to keep demanding she publicly state her sexuality in order to be allowed to act a certain way — 🌿emerson is an insomniac🌿 (@violet_octupi) June 13, 2021

no cause this whole whole billie eilish “queerbaiting” thing shows how privileged and disconnected from actual problems some young lgbt people are… all that girl said was “i love girls” and y’all are writing think pieces 😭 — salem from rome (@oomfisdead) June 13, 2021

If any ex billie eilish fans want to give away their merch and such I am right here pic.twitter.com/xWbSxICiK6 — galy gones🍄 (@galyscreams) June 14, 2021

me looking at all the unstanning billie eilish tweets while i sip my tea (y'all ain't slick, i know there's 2018-2019 billie eilish merch in that closet, y'all are not slick) pic.twitter.com/j7jxWmticI — Jay (@PrinncceJay) June 13, 2021

billie eilish saying “i love girls” is not queerbaiting… pic.twitter.com/UR25gwS9Ou — troy (@tr0ya113n) June 12, 2021

the billie eilish queerbaiting discourse (I just shuddered typing that) is getting weird. you don’t own anyone’s sexuality or get to enforce how they show it because you don’t deem their current efforts to be a “proper” display of queerness — 𝘀𝗮𝗺 (@samnichol_) June 11, 2021

Billie Eilish and Vorce are yet to give any official statements regarding the alleged controversy or online drama.

Amid the constant online drama, it is likely that the singer and her boyfriend have officially come under the “cancel culture” for now.

