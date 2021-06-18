"I am ashamed and deeply sorry": Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce apologizes after homophobic and racist posts resurface

Billie Eilish's boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorse (29) was called out on social media after posts began to resurface from his past. While posts resurfacing are not really a cause for concern, Matthew's posts were homophobic and racist in nature. Suffice to say netizens were not pleased with it.
Over the last few days, hundreds of posts could be seen filling Twitter calling Matthew out and showcasing the nasty things he had posted. While some say that the posts are from 2012 and are old, others counter the notion stating that he was 21 years old at the time, and should have been aware of his actions.
According to Tweets and many netizens, Matthew allegedly used offensive language and slurs targeting black, Asian and LGBTQ communities. Despite the statements being old, it's easy to understand why a lot of netizens are upset and angry about the same.
Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce tenders an apology
In light of the recent accusations, rather than ignore them, Matthew took to social media to apologize for his past actions. In an Instagram post he wrote:
"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter."
Despite the apology, it's clear that concerned netizens are not backing down, and the matter continues to escalate on social media. Nonetheless, Matthew went on to talk about how he was ashamed at what he's done, and he continues by saying:
"I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."
However, the problem doesn't seem to end here as many fans are now shining a problematic spotlight on Billie Eilish herself. Stating that she is dating a "racist and homophobic guy" is the larger problem at hand. Here are a few Tweets from fans and concerned netizens regarding the whole ordeal.
Caught up between netizens saying the apology is fake, and alleging that Billie Eilish is being groomed; it's tough to say where things go from here. Only time will tell how this all plays out.
