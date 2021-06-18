Why is Billie Eilish getting canceled? Singer faces severe backlash after alleged racist video of her mocking Asian accents goes viral

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has come under fire yet again after alleged racist videos from the past resurfaced online. The latest video comes days after boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce was called out for old racist and homophobic comments.
In the new video shared by a TikTok user, Billie Eilish is caught saying a racial slur, “c***k,” against Chinese people. The singer has also allegedly mocked Asian accents in the same video.
In a second video shared by the user, Billie Eilish's brother Finneas allegedly calls her out for using a “blaccent” or African American English accent.
A few days ago, the 19-year-old singer got embroiled in another controversy against the LGBTQ+ community. Billie Eilish was accused for “queerbaiting” her viewers in the music video of her latest song, “Lost Cause.”
Also read: Fans call out Billie Eilish over her merch, calling it "too expensive"
Fans cancel Billie Eilish over alleged racial controversy
Amid several new controversies, Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to face the online “cancel culture.” Although the Grammy-award-winning singer has been silent regarding the issues, she recently liked a post on Instagram that called her fandom “embarrassing.”
More drama ensued after fans came across the post, causing Billie Eilish to face severe backlash for her actions. With the latest racially inappropriate video making rounds on the internet, fans have been left highly disappointed once again.
The same fans have taken to Twitter to call out the “No Time To Die” singer:
Billie Eilish rose to fame with her breakout number “Ocean Eyes.” The California native stood out in the industry for her unique style and creativity.
At the mere age of 19, Billie Eilish already has several notable achievements to her credit. Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter also got embroiled in back-to-back controversies.
Despite facing severe criticism in recent weeks, some fans are still around to defend Billie Eilish and provide the performer with a second chance.
According to Capital FM, Vorce recently posted a public apology on his now-private Instagram account. The actor owned up to his past mistakes and apologized for his actions.
However, Billie Eilish has not addressed the recent controversies. It remains to be seen if the singer will provide any official statement regarding the latest claims.
Also read: Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce accused of making alleged racist, homophobic statements, and fans are livid
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.