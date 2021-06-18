Why is Billie Eilish getting canceled? Singer faces severe backlash after alleged racist video of her mocking Asian accents goes viral

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has come under fire yet again after alleged racist videos from the past resurfaced online. The latest video comes days after boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce was called out for old racist and homophobic comments.

In the new video shared by a TikTok user, Billie Eilish is caught saying a racial slur, “c***k,” against Chinese people. The singer has also allegedly mocked Asian accents in the same video.

In a second video shared by the user, Billie Eilish's brother Finneas allegedly calls her out for using a “blaccent” or African American English accent.

BILLIE EILISH IS RACIST!



Mocking asians, using blaccent.pic.twitter.com/qDJXG5pEfR — HasBeyn (@4HasBeyn) June 13, 2021

A few days ago, the 19-year-old singer got embroiled in another controversy against the LGBTQ+ community. Billie Eilish was accused for “queerbaiting” her viewers in the music video of her latest song, “Lost Cause.”

Also read: Fans call out Billie Eilish over her merch, calling it "too expensive"

Fans cancel Billie Eilish over alleged racial controversy

Amid several new controversies, Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to face the online “cancel culture.” Although the Grammy-award-winning singer has been silent regarding the issues, she recently liked a post on Instagram that called her fandom “embarrassing.”

More drama ensued after fans came across the post, causing Billie Eilish to face severe backlash for her actions. With the latest racially inappropriate video making rounds on the internet, fans have been left highly disappointed once again.

The same fans have taken to Twitter to call out the “No Time To Die” singer:

Oh cool Billie Eilish joins the ranks of other white celebrities caught on camera being racist against Asians pic.twitter.com/AJm5zUDiOj — itsmisteruniverse (@imistauniverse) June 17, 2021

Wait lemme get this straight



Billie Eilish is dating a 30yr old that is racist and homophobic, she also racist towards Asians, called her fans embarrassing, and queer baiting when she established multiple times that she’s straight... pic.twitter.com/csdDRmMAv4 — damn cuh (@akuholicpt2) June 14, 2021

billie eilish said racial slur are we going to cancel her now — my name jonald (@PapaJonald) June 17, 2021

Why did I just find out that Billie Eilish is racist towards asians and she said the f slur like can i stan someone without them being probs 😭 — D.Ark (@K1mC00GIe) June 16, 2021

soo billie eilish mocked asians said the c word has a racist and homophobic bf and the whole queer baiting too?? yeah uhm wtf 😐 — jade (@SUNYOUNGFAIRY) June 17, 2021

I really don’t understand how much y’all support Billie eilish like she didn’t just mock Asians and literally call them chinks on video. Y’all really gotta make up so many excuses for her each time like fuck off and just admit u like a racist — registered flex offender (@rgstrdflxoffndr) June 17, 2021

@billieeilish i loved since 2017 but what you did is unforgivable calling your fans embarrassing

Racist against asians

Saying the n*** before

Dating a homophobic racist

You need to open your eyes even if ur happier than ever but if all of the stuff i said make u happy then bye — yuujify (@Dreamz21200156) June 15, 2021

People need to realise that it isn’t just queer baiting?The media acting as if we mad at Billie Eilish cuz of that?…. But what about the racism towards Asians? Her blaccent? The lack of awareness for Palestine? She’s also dating an ugly racist pedo? We have a reason to be mad. — twilight stan account // 🇵🇸✨ (@girlinshed) June 16, 2021

CANCEL BILLIE EILISH!!! — cocktail sauce junkie (@TimothyL_) June 18, 2021

Billie Eilish rose to fame with her breakout number “Ocean Eyes.” The California native stood out in the industry for her unique style and creativity.

At the mere age of 19, Billie Eilish already has several notable achievements to her credit. Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter also got embroiled in back-to-back controversies.

Despite facing severe criticism in recent weeks, some fans are still around to defend Billie Eilish and provide the performer with a second chance.

Anyone trying to cancel Billie Eilish for shit she said when she was a child. Get the fuck off Twitter. Y'all think ur superior & expect everyone BUT YOURSELF to be perfect. — Anna (@burieVropride) June 17, 2021

this billie eilish cancel thing is so reach omfg — iz☾ (@isabellaasa__) June 17, 2021

You don’t understand how much I dislike the progressive cancel culture that surrounds famous people like Billie eilish, these kids are so obsessed with canceling people for the smallest things 🤦‍♂️ — SRT Lion (@lionfnn) June 17, 2021

dammit please don't cancel billie eilish for doing stupid kid things. — xian (@xiancochran) June 17, 2021

According to Capital FM, Vorce recently posted a public apology on his now-private Instagram account. The actor owned up to his past mistakes and apologized for his actions.

However, Billie Eilish has not addressed the recent controversies. It remains to be seen if the singer will provide any official statement regarding the latest claims.

Also read: Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce accused of making alleged racist, homophobic statements, and fans are livid

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu