Billie Eilish reveals the concept behind her new single Happier Than Ever, says she "can't even explain it"

California-based singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has yet again taken the internet by storm after posting a short teaser clip for her anticipated single Happier Than Ever.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for almost a week to hear from Billie Eilish after she announced "Things are comingggg" on her Instagram, sending her ever-growing fanbase into complete disarray.

The teaser, which begins with a rustic and melancholic guitar introduction by Eilish's brother and multi-instrumentalist Finneas O'Connell, shows a blonde Billie Eilish singing "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever."

Happier Than Ever pic.twitter.com/vaIbjfIvEb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 26, 2021

Billie Eilish and her plans for Sophomore album

While the teaser has been blowing up on the internet since yesterday, this isn't the first time we have gotten a glimpse of the single.

In an Apple TV + documentary released in February called "Billie Eilish: The Worlds a Little Blury," we get to witness the grammy award winning brother sister duo smack dab in the middle of their creative process. Eilish further went on to explain a bit about the context in which she thought of the title for the song.

"I thought the whole song was just more like nothing even specific that they did, you're just not happy being with them. You can't even explain it."

The duo have supposedly been working on her Sophomore album throughout the pandemic and believe that the soundscapes and the entire mood of the album should be a welcome shift from the debut record.

According to Fineas, the new album will be "a vaccine record" and that her next album will be "an album everyone's outside dancing in the streets to."

Ever since the international success of her debut studio album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We go?" Eilish has gone onto drop multiple singles. However, in the year 2021, the beloved artist has only released her Spanish-English ballad, "Lo Vas A Olvidar" with Rosalíam, for the HBO drama series Euphoria, which hit No. 1 on Billboard.

The teaser for the new song couldn't have come at a better time, and we cannot wait to hear what the nineteen-year-old musical phenom has in store for us.

Fans react to Billie Eilish's new teaser

god is a woman and her name is Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/ZKWkSEshit — court (@hrryshoneypot) April 26, 2021

EVERYONE GIVE A WARM WELCOME TO BILLIE EILISH’S NEXT ERA pic.twitter.com/xawPRjwZo0 — :) (@wtpobil) April 26, 2021

girls don't want boyfriends, girls want billie eilish to look at them like this pic.twitter.com/3pINOcY6VO — katerina (@karlasmanners) April 26, 2021

THE AESTHETIC ?? BILLIE EILISH IS COMING TO END CAREERS pic.twitter.com/I3trH93oKU — ck exams era (@billianaoutsold) April 26, 2021

remember when i said i was coming off social media to focus on my exam and then billie eilish did this.... it’s a sign pic.twitter.com/LR2TYiMF2Y — Jess ☁️ (@jess_eilish) April 26, 2021

NEW BILLIE EILISH ALBUM THIS IS NOT A DRILL — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) April 27, 2021

goodnight to billie eilish new era pic.twitter.com/lIxDFNBGo9 — ▼・ᴥ・▼ (@R0SEAWAY) April 27, 2021

