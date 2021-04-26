Kanye West’s DMX tribute custom t-shirts sold out in 24 hours, $1 million raised for the late rapper’s family 

Rap mogul Kanye West has reportedly raised $1million via the sale of custom DMX tribute t-shirts, the proceeds of which will all go to the late rapper's family. DMX, aka Earl Simmons, died on April 9, aged 50, after suffering a heart attack that left him on life support.

Through his brand Yeezy, Kanye West had commissioned Balenciaga to design the $200 apparel, which received an overwhelming response with the product being sold out within twenty-four hours.

Both Kanye West and DMX had developed a close relationship over many years of getting to know each other, especially with DMX regularly attending Kanye's Sunday services in recent times.

Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir lead DMX memorial service held at Barclays Center

The memorial service "DMX: A celebration of life" was held at the Barclays Center on April 24, with Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir leading from the front.

The choir performed several gospel hymns with testimonies from family members and friends in between the songs. In a touching tribute, DMX’s eldest son Xavier Simmons said:

“Our father is a king; our father is an icon. I am so honored to have a father like we have. This man deepened my ability to love.”

The OG rapper Nas delivered a brief eulogy early in the program. Ruff Ryders label co-founders Waah Dean and Dee Dean spoke later, and Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, with many other members of the wildly successful collective being present onstage.

Prior to the service, DMX’s red casket was driven to the Barclays Center on top of a Ruff Ryders monster truck that read “Long Live DMX” on the side. A plethora of motorcyclists joined the procession from Yonkers to Brooklyn in tribute with the Ruff Ryders.

Moreover, fans had an opportunity to pay their respects to the deceased legend at the memorial and procession. The late rapper's funeral took place privately, with only a few friends and family this Sunday in the city of New York.

