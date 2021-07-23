"So lazy": Billie Eilish faces backlash online for splattering paint on limited edition "Happier than Ever" CD album covers

Billie Eilish is facing online backlash once again after splattering paint on the limited edition album covers of the Happier than Ever CD. The singer took to Twitter to announce that the “splatter-painted” covers are now available to purchase.

She also mentioned that the limited edition album covers are “hand-painted” and that each cover would be “one-of-a-kind”:

Shop limited edition splatter-painted “Happier Than Ever” CDs, hand-painted by Billie, available in limited quantities now. Each album cover is one-of-a-kind, no two are the same. https://t.co/OyFdkX2KQs pic.twitter.com/VeZu8XbAcZ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 21, 2021

However, the effort did not sit well with the majority of her listeners, with many criticizing the “lack of skill” and calling the action a “lazy” move.

The latest drama comes following recent controversies surrounding Billie Eilish’s professional endeavors. Earlier this year, the musician was criticized for launching “overpriced” merchandise following her The World’s A Little Blurry documentary.

The majority of the singer’s merch ranged around $200 which was considered “highly expensive” especially amid the pandemic crisis. The Grammy-award winner was also accused of alleged “queerbaiting” in the Lost Cause music video.

Twitter calls out Billie Eilish for selling “splatter-painted” album covers amid other controversies

Billie Eilish has been making news for back-to-back controversies this year. The singer first came under fire for maintaining silence after her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce was “cancelled” for past racist and homophobic comments.

Fans were also left disappointed after the Bad Guy singer allegedly liked an Instagram post calling her fanbase “embarrassing.” Billie Eilish faced the “cancel culture” herself after an old video of the singer allegedly using an Asian slur and mocking Chinese accents made rounds online.

BILLIE EILISH IS RACIST!



Mocking asians, using blaccent.pic.twitter.com/qDJXG5pEfR — HasBeyn (@4HasBeyn) June 13, 2021

However, the 19-year-old addressed the situation and issued an apology on Instagram. More controversy followed after an interview clip showing Billie Eilish calling “Cindy” from The Boondocks her “favorite cartoon character” surfaced online.

People criticized the singer for preferring a character known for using “blaccent” and being “oblivious of racial issues” on the show.

oh this bitch is just nasty pic.twitter.com/c1pDTCYjQg — dr dookieshmirtz (@knotIess) July 7, 2021

In light of the ongoing controversies, Billie Eilish’s “splatter-painted” limited edition CD covers from the Happier than Ever album were not well-received by fans. Social media users flocked to Twitter to call out the singer yet again:

that billie eilish cd paint is the funniest thing ive ever seen oh dear — ellyra ☆ (@ellyra29) July 22, 2021

i like billie eilish but girlie is really selling limited edition CDs that she splatter painted and saying they're "hand painted" 😭😭 i could do that myself and claim billie did it, then resell it later for $100 — #1 Single Dad (@heretoshittalk1) July 22, 2021

noo cause miss billie you think splattering white paint on your cd’s is gonna make your music better?? Wtf and you call this deluxe girllll plsss — miro ✿ (@italianbuterax) July 21, 2021

Not you being lazy to sign them — GxpsyGaga (@gxpsygaga) July 21, 2021

She to lazy to sign them so she splattered paint instead. Lol — Iwasyourfavorite 🧣🧣🧣🧣 (@cottagecore20) July 21, 2021

MY guess is that @billieeilish label gave her these “art cards” to sign maybe like 2 months ago..



I also guess she procrastinated, and just like all lazy last minute students: she decided to spill paint for a few minutes instead of signing for a couple days. Argue with a WALL. https://t.co/Y1650iExK5 — North West (@NorthSouthWezt) July 22, 2021

"hand-painted" you didn't even touch them im crying 😭 — ً (@jndoIIs) July 21, 2021

this is literally just lazyness and making it super easy for people to scam others since there would be no way whatsoever to originals and fakes/counterfeits apart, this whole album rollout has been so bad in so many ways and this is just making it even worse — C 🍓 #DONTWAITUP OUT NOW! (@eIectrricchapeI) July 22, 2021

I like how Billie Eilish clearly didn’t want to sign a billion cd sleeves so she just splattered white paint all over them.



Like if there’s ever been proof fans will buy anything from her, it’s this 😂🤣 — Belinda Jacobsen (@itsbelindabitch) July 22, 2021

Billie Eilish painting the special edition happier than ever CDs pic.twitter.com/Vml2bFhCdW — chriX (@wheresmywigggg) July 21, 2021

girl how are these hand painted,

you didnt even touch them and just added a couple drops of paint by shaking a brush around 💀 youre acting as if people couldnt just print out the cover and splatter it with some paint and sell it for a ton of money 💀😭😭 — C 🍓 #DONTWAITUP OUT NOW! (@eIectrricchapeI) July 22, 2021

Just say ur too lazy to sign them bb pic.twitter.com/AFXwWXcsvs — bubbles' tits (@zuzupepa) July 21, 2021

Despite finding herself in the middle of many controversies, Billie Eilish continues to have a strong fanbase. Several fans also came to the singer’s defense and supported her on social media.

those who are trashing her for this idea??? she was trying to be creative, give her a break. i think it’s such a cute idea, and i want one. its a super creative idea. if you dont like the idea dont buy one????? not that hard. — coleen🌿 (@_coleencarey) July 21, 2021

people are mad that billie splattered paint on the cds like “why would anyone want that😹😹” it’s paint billie eilish touched, if i’m lucky i’ll get one she stepped on, closest i get to her stepping on me. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — khalia ♡’s jenna (@EV3RYB0DYDIIES) July 21, 2021

I love the fact that miss @billieeilish does everything with her hearth and with passion, like this CD. This is one of those things that make me feel connected with her, even tho we never met.🤍 pic.twitter.com/X6pMktmFQY — waitam1nute (@_BEfanpage_) July 22, 2021

Why is everyone complaining? I love it! Art prints get splattered with paint and cost way more. Billie splatters the CDs and they actually cost less! — less than three records (@RecordsLess) July 21, 2021

the fact that im gonna get a cd that billie put paint on is so CRAZY to me like we’re talking about billie eilish here guys pic.twitter.com/8zMpsK8Xxo — mila ⁷ (@blondeeilish) July 21, 2021

y’all realize it’s not only just “splattered paint” on those cds? billie eilish has LOOKED at these cds in person. they’ve all been in the same room as the ONE and ONLY BILLIE EILISH. they even probably have been TOUCHED by her. — jackie hates francesca ʚĭɞ | MIMINE DAY (@EILISHVUITT0N) July 21, 2021

Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever is slated to release on July 30th, 2021. The performer has also announced a concert special titled Happier Than Ever: A Letter to Los Angeles set to air on Disney+ starting September 3rd, 2021.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the singer will address the reception of her limited edition album cover in the days to come.

