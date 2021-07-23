"So lazy": Billie Eilish faces backlash online for splattering paint on limited edition "Happier than Ever" CD album covers

Billie Eilish is facing online backlash once again after splattering paint on the limited edition album covers of the Happier than Ever CD. The singer took to Twitter to announce that the “splatter-painted” covers are now available to purchase.
She also mentioned that the limited edition album covers are “hand-painted” and that each cover would be “one-of-a-kind”:
However, the effort did not sit well with the majority of her listeners, with many criticizing the “lack of skill” and calling the action a “lazy” move.
The latest drama comes following recent controversies surrounding Billie Eilish’s professional endeavors. Earlier this year, the musician was criticized for launching “overpriced” merchandise following her The World’s A Little Blurry documentary.
The majority of the singer’s merch ranged around $200 which was considered “highly expensive” especially amid the pandemic crisis. The Grammy-award winner was also accused of alleged “queerbaiting” in the Lost Cause music video.
Twitter calls out Billie Eilish for selling “splatter-painted” album covers amid other controversies
Billie Eilish has been making news for back-to-back controversies this year. The singer first came under fire for maintaining silence after her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce was “cancelled” for past racist and homophobic comments.
Fans were also left disappointed after the Bad Guy singer allegedly liked an Instagram post calling her fanbase “embarrassing.” Billie Eilish faced the “cancel culture” herself after an old video of the singer allegedly using an Asian slur and mocking Chinese accents made rounds online.
However, the 19-year-old addressed the situation and issued an apology on Instagram. More controversy followed after an interview clip showing Billie Eilish calling “Cindy” from The Boondocks her “favorite cartoon character” surfaced online.
People criticized the singer for preferring a character known for using “blaccent” and being “oblivious of racial issues” on the show.
In light of the ongoing controversies, Billie Eilish’s “splatter-painted” limited edition CD covers from the Happier than Ever album were not well-received by fans. Social media users flocked to Twitter to call out the singer yet again:
Despite finding herself in the middle of many controversies, Billie Eilish continues to have a strong fanbase. Several fans also came to the singer’s defense and supported her on social media.
Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever is slated to release on July 30th, 2021. The performer has also announced a concert special titled Happier Than Ever: A Letter to Los Angeles set to air on Disney+ starting September 3rd, 2021.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the singer will address the reception of her limited edition album cover in the days to come.
