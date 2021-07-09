Billie Eilish faces backlash online after a clip of her calling Cindy from “The Boondocks” her “favorite cartoon character” surfaces online 

Billie Eilish has come under fire once again after an old clip of the singer calling Cindy from “The Boondocks” her “favorite cartoon character” resurfaced online. The Grammy Award winner is being called out for deeming a character known for frequently using “blaccent” on the show her “favorite.”

In an old interview clip, Billie Eilish shared that she relates to the character of Cindy:

“I feel like my favorite cartoon character honestly would be Cindy from The Boondocks ‘cause that’s like me, that’s me. That’s me if I just did all the things I thought about doing.”

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Billie Eilish getting backlash for saying her favorite cartoon character is Cindy from ‘The Boondocks’ in resurfaced interview. Many are confused how Billie can relate to a character who’s main characteristic is using a blaccent and being a “culture vulture.” pic.twitter.com/1DUbDEvJpe — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

The Boondocks is an animated sitcom series that was known for its use of African-American satire. Based on the comic strip of the same title, the cartoon made headlines for using humor to touch upon subjects of race, politics, and terrorism.

Cindy was one of the white characters in the show, known for using an African American English accent. Though the character was headstrong and talented, she was portrayed as a person unaware of racial issues. She was often shown having a confusing take on African American culture.

Billie Eilish’s favoritism for the character did not sit well with fans. The latest controversy comes less than a month after the singer faced severe criticism for an alleged racist video against Asians.

Also Read: Why is Billie Eilish getting canceled? Singer faces severe backlash after alleged racist video of her mocking Asian accents goes viral

Twitter reacts to Billie Eilish’s opinion on Cindy from “The Boondocks” amid other controversies

Billie Eilish has consistently landed in hot waters over the past few months. The singer-songwriter was criticized for allegedly “queerbaiting” in the music video of her song “Lost Cause.”

She was further called out for maintaining silence after alleged racist and homophobic tweets from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce resurfaced online.

Fans were also enraged after the 19-year-old allegedly liked a post on Instagram that called her fanbase “embarrassing.”

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce were recently seen at Disney. Billie liked a post calling out her fandom and claiming the alleged posts were made up. pic.twitter.com/fHBiAEkQLc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

More controversy ensued after the “Bad Guy” hitmaker was accused of racially inappropriate behavior following an old video of the singer allegedly mocking Asian accents. People claimed that in the same video, Eilish’s brother also allegedly called out the singer for using “blaccent.”

Amid the ongoing controversies, revelations about Billie Eilish’s opinion on the character of Cindy resulted in more online outrage. Netizens flocked to Twitter to criticize the singer yet again:

oh this bitch is just nasty pic.twitter.com/c1pDTCYjQg — ushbucks (@knotIess) July 7, 2021

man said billie eilish watched the boondocks and felt like she could relate to cindy?? CINDY?? — m0// (@elevenplustwo) July 6, 2021

a prime example of why non black ppl shouldn’t even be consuming boondocks or at least publicly expressing like of it is billie eyelash. — ‏ً (@kaisbabymama) July 8, 2021

Billie eilish watching boondocks explains EVERYTHING. 😐 — 🪱 (@hange9f) July 6, 2021

No way Billie eillish said she relates to Cindy from the boondocks 😭😭??? — funes (@xifunayax) July 7, 2021

Naur cause what is Billie Eilish doing watching The Boondocks? What’s funny to you cracka? pic.twitter.com/e9hizEIWuU — 🌼⁷ ⁸ (@julezteez) July 7, 2021

y’all remember when billie said she related to cindy from boondocks pic.twitter.com/Nzx0QmzqeW — aiyana🍓🍙🥛is watching inuyasha (@HOTGIRLUSAGI) July 8, 2021

Why did Billie Eilish compare herself to a boondocks character and why is she watching the boondocks — Shoto (@imshoutoo) July 7, 2021

The Billie boondocks thing just reminded me of the fact that her and bhad babbie were besties..like there is a lot to unpack there — D ⁷✜₈ (@Joonsonah) July 7, 2021

really billie? fucking cindy from the boondocks... i can’t — b (@heavensentbritt) July 8, 2021

However, some fans also came to the “Your Power” crooner’s defense:

ppl are rlly mad that billie watches the boondocks.

god pls send the rapture — spell pharaoh (@virghoebxtch) July 7, 2021

I cannot believe y'all have somehow made that Billie Eilish Boondocks thing an actual topic. Is it boredom? — 不二子 (@seraaputa) July 7, 2021

Not to mention she was a literal child when she watched the show? Kids don’t think that deep. — Kels (@ChronicKels_) July 8, 2021

huh??? i mean maybe saying you relate to that type of character isn’t a good look but i literally grew up on boondocks, just bc it’s about black americans doesn’t mean only black ppl can watch it. how tf are you supposed to learn about other cultures if you’re “not allowed” to… — marni mouse ✨ (@petIobster) July 8, 2021

Billie can’t watch boondocks now?? I didn’t know black people owned the right to that show….. pic.twitter.com/MINlacE7ZN — Lynnie ✭ #FCKJACK (@CH0PPACITY) July 7, 2021

people really out here upset that white people enjoyed the boondocks just cause billie eilish said she related to a character? It's a fucking tv show lmao, calm your shit let people enjoy things. — Asio (@AsioPlays) July 7, 2021

People really just getting mad at everything 😳 I hope liking spongebob isn’t a crime online too 😳 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) July 8, 2021

First they upset w her bc of her dog now upset because she likes a character from a show didn’t know you have to like characters that are your own race — janken (@jankenxx) July 8, 2021

Billie Eilish triggering wokescolds and divestor Twitter just for saying she likes a character from Boondocks is peak bird app https://t.co/r20RLl4KT6 — Frankfurt Sinatras FGHOW (@FrankfSinatras) July 7, 2021

I was almost about to get mad that people are upset with Billie Eilish for liking the Boondocks but then I remembered these people do not exist in real life https://t.co/GxAe2YZ5JN — doofus (@CMURDER26) July 8, 2021

Billie Eilish previously took to social media to apologize for her past behavior. She shared how she felt “appalled and embarrassed” for the alleged racist video. She further justified how she did not intend to mock any culture.

As the internet continues to be divided about their opinion on Billie Eilish, the singer repeatedly finds herself in the middle of back-to-back controversies. It remains to be seen if Eilish will address the latest issue in the days to come.

Also Read: What did Billie Eilish say? Singer apologizes for using racist Asian slur in resurfaced video, and the internet isn't too happy

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu