"We're not even divorced": Kanye West opens up amid Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson rumors

Kanye West has definitely added a new dimension to the ongoing Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson rumors, during a Drink Champs podcast on Thursday co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The singer-rapper was frank as he reflected on what he wanted from his marriage to "wife" Kim K.

He said:

"We’re not even divorced. This ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

His comment does two things: First, it gives the West-Kardashian stans hope, but it also piles on to the couple's confusing divorce timeline.

The reality TV star filed for divorce in February this year. It was followed by Kanye West's response, in which he allegedly sought joint and legal custody of their four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In August, the pair renewed their wedding vows at the Donda listening event. Shortly after, Kardashian enthralled viewers with her acting chops as she appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live. She played Jasmine opposite Davidson's Aladdin in the excessively-headlined skit.

All about the Kim K-Davidson drama

What was being thought off as a one-off surprise kiss, has evolved into a friendship. The two were then spotted sharing a carriage and holding hands during a roller coaster ride. On Wednesday, they were spotted at Manhattan's Zero Bond.

Despite arriving separately, they dined together, as restaurant staff confirmed to Page Six.

An insider added:

"It was just the two of them. They quietly were able to sneak in and out."

What else did Kanye West say?

Coming back to Kanye West's interview, it wasn't all about Kim K. He opened up about his struggles with addiction, the VMA conflict with Taylor Swift, fued with Drake, and much more.

Having premiered four hours ago, the interview clip has already clocked in almost half a million views, which only means that Kanye's still relevant and people want to hear his side of the story. But that's probably the last thing on West's mind right now.

