Who has Pete Davidson dated? Past relationships explored as comedian spotted with Kim Kardashian after SNL kiss

After their surprising kiss on a skit for Saturday Night Live (SNL), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted with friends at Knott's Berry Farm on Friday, October 29.

Reports of their night out were published by TMZ, who also claimed that, according to their sources, the two are just friends and are not involved in a romantic relationship.

Kadarshian hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) on October 9. While the entire episode featuring Kim's appearances in skits made headlines, her kiss with Pete Davidson during a skit spoofing Disney's Aladdin surprised fans and followers everywhere.

After reports of their trip to Knott's Berry Farm, where Kim and Pete were seen sharing a carriage on a roller coaster ride, few followers speculated that they saw each other romantically. Fan speculation rose as both Pete Davidson and Kim Kadarshian are seemingly single after their recent respective splits.

The two were accompanied by friends and family, including Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Tracy Romulus, Stephanie Shepherd, and Harry Hudson.

Exploring Pete Davidson's relationship history after being cast on SNL

Since his appearance on SNL as a permanent cast member in 2014, the King of Staten Island actor has been linked with several renowned women, including pop-icon Ariana Grande, British actress Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley.

Carly Aquilino

Pete Davidson and Carly Aquilino (Image via carlyaquilino/Instagram)

According to Complex, Pete Davidson and Carly Aquilino of Girl Code fame dated briefly in 2015 before reportedly calling it quits in early 2016.

Cazzie David

Davidson with Cazzie Davids (Image via C Flanigan / Getty Images)

Davidson was linked to author and co-creator of the web series Eighty-Sixed, Cazzie David, in 2016. The two reportedly started dating in May 2016 and separated after almost two years. However, it was also reported that Davidson and Cazzie were in an on-and-off relationship that permanently ended in 2018.

Ariana Grande

Pete and Ariana (Image via Evan Agostini/ Invision via AP)

Reports of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson dating spread like wildfire amongst fans. The ex-couple previously revealed that they had been in a relationship since May 2018. After mere weeks of dating, the two got engaged, which was called off in October 2018 after only five months together.

Further controversy unfurled when the singer released a song titled Thank You, Next, seemingly directed towards her relationship with Davidson. Meanwhile, he tackled the issue of their breakup in his hilarious Netflix special.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson (Image via JD Images / REX/Shutterstock)

Pete and Kate Beckinsale (of Underworld fame) were linked together in January 2019 after they reportedly flirted with each other at the Golden Globes after-party. The former pair split towards the end of April 2019.

Margaret Qualley

Qualley and Davidson (Image via Backgrid)

US Magazine reported that Once upon a time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson were dating in August 2019. However, the two split in October of the same year.

Kaia Gerber

The comedian and actor Davidson was also linked to then 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber in November 2019. Page Six confirmed their separation in January 2020.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson at a Tennis match in Wimbledon (Image via Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

In February, the former pair's relationship was hinted at when the 26-year-old Bidgerton star posted snaps of her visiting New York, where Pete Davidson works at SNL. Five months later, Phoebe and Davidson reportedly broke up due to their busy schedules.

Edited by Srijan Sen