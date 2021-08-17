Are Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley dating? Duo's public kiss sparks relationship rumors

Jack Antonoff, the famed music producer and Bleachers’ lead singer, was cozying up to Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fame) in New York. On August 16, Page Six first reported on the brewing romance between the duo and confirmed their dating status with several snaps showcasing the couple’s PDA.

The 26-year old was previously dating Shia LaBeouf, whom she reportedly split from in early January amidst abuse allegations from Shia’s former partner FKA Twigs. Jack Antonoff, meanwhile, comes from a long-term relationship with Qualley’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Lena Dunham, which lasted from 2013 to 2018.

Later, Antonoff was also rumored to be dating New Zealand-based pop singer Lorde. However, no such notable public appearance was spotted that would confirm this rumor.

In 2019, Margaret Qualley was also linked with SNL and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson.

Jack Antonoff engages in PDA with rumored partner Margaret Qualley

Jack and Margaret were last seen in Manhattan, New York, on August 14. The couple was seen sharing a kiss in front of a milk bar, though not much is known about the pair’s relationship and its origin.

jack antonoff and margaret qualley kissing surely wasn’t what i was expecting to see today… — august brainrot (@lakesfilms) August 16, 2021

jack antonoff and margaret qualley are out here recreating the “is this allowed?” vine — erin m. brady (@erinmartina) August 17, 2021

But most feel this display of public affection between the couple clearly confirms them being together.

The singer and producer recently worked on Clairo’s album Sling, released in July. This was followed by Bleachers’ album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night at the end of July. Jack Antonoff also produced Lorde’s recent album Solar Power, which dropped on August 13.

Meanwhile, Margaret Qualley was seen in films like My Salinger Year in 2020, followed by the actress’ appearance in elder sister Rainey Qualley’s music video Rainsford: Love Me Like You Hate Me.

Grammy-winner Jack Antonoff is also known for his collaborations with iconic singers like Taylor Swift, MØ, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde.

Edited by Ravi Iyer