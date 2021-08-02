Who is Luis Felber? All about Lena Dunham's boyfriend as couple make their red carpet debut

Lena Dunham and her boyfriend, Luis Felber recently made their red carpet debut at the Sundance Film Festival in London. The occasion also marked their first public appearance as a couple.

The duo were reportedly present at the event to attend a screening of the dark comedy drama, "Zola." Lena Dunham and Luis Felber looked completely smitten as they posed for photos. The latter even sealed a kiss on Dunham’s forehead as she lovingly looked at him.

During an interview with the New York Times in April, the “Girls” creator first opened up about her new relationship:

“It’s been a few months … I feel really lucky.”

However, she kept the name of her newfound love undisclosed in the interview. Nearly two months later, the 35-year-old went on Instagram to announce her relationship with Luis Felber on his birthday.

This is Lena Dunham’s first public relationship since breaking up with record producer John Antonoff in 2017, after five years of togetherness.

Meet Lena Dunham's boyfriend, Luis Felber

Luis Felber, best known by his stage name Attawalpa, is an English-Peruvian singer-songwriter. The musician was born in London, United Kingdom and is reportedly in his mid-30s.

He previously worked as an event promoter and music consultant for LDA Promotions and Golborne Laylow. His latest single and music video, Yellow Fingers, was released in May.

In an interview with Yuck Magazine, Luis revealed that his stage name was inspired by his middle name, Atahualpa. Luis' mother named him and his brother, Tupaq, after the last two Peruvian kings:

“They’re both old Peruvian kings. Atahualpa was the mischievous, rebellious one. He was like the last Incan king, so he was basically ruling the empire and trying to fight his brother at the same time.”

Luis Felber gained media attention after his relationship with “Tiny Furniture” creator, Lena Dunham, came to light. The duo sparked dating rumors for the first time after the latter posted a snippet of Felber’s new song on her Instagram.

On June 7th, the “American Horror Story: Cult” actress gushed about her boyfriend on Twitter, while maintaining his anonymity. She wrote:

"When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face.”

When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face. In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 7, 2021

However, Page Six revealed that Lena Dunham was dating musician Luis Felber. Following the news, Dunham took to Instagram to officially confirm the relationship on her boyfriend’s birthday.

