Olivia Rodrigo and rumored boyfriend Adam Faze seemingly make relationship official

Following various rumors after being spotted at a public event together, Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have made their relationship official.

On July 1st, the former was seen participating in PDA with the lesser-known producer, Faze. Soon, a TikTok featuring the Disney star and other celebrities went viral and quickly displayed a mysterious man hugging Olivia Rodrigo from behind.

He was eventually found to be Adam Faze, a director and producer.

Also read: Daniel Preda exposes Gabbie Hanna for behavior on "Escape the Night," claims she's "full of lies, manipulation, and delusions"

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze take their relationship to the next level

After not commenting on the rumors, the couple was photographed by paparazzi in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Three images of the two went viral almost instantaneously. Olivia and Adam looked joyful in each other's arms as they leaned over the latter's car.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze spotted getting close in Los Angeles 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

Not too long ago, fans were concerned over Adam Faze's age, considering the producer is six years her senior at 24, while Olivia Rodrigo is 18.

Additionally, rumors have claimed that the duo has allegedly known each other since the Disney starlet was only 13.

Some even accused the co-founder of Chateau Savant of "child grooming." His age has caused an internet uproar, with many arguing about whether he was 21, 24, or 28.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze spotted getting close in Los Angeles 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Also read: "This has been happening for years": Tana Mongeau's friend accuses Austin McBroom of flying out one his friends to "hook up"

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze spotted getting close in Los Angeles 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

Neither Olivia Rodrigo nor Adam Faze has spoken out about their relationship. However, fans are slowly getting on board with their pairing.

Also read: Loki episode 6 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: Who could be behind TVA? Season finale expectations

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer