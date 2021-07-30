Shanna Moakler's kids: All about her strained relationship with her children as she announces split from boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau

Model, actress, and reality television star Shanna Moakler and boyfriend Matthew Rondeau have announced their split. It happened two months after their reconciliation following a break from their relationship.

In an interview with People, Matthew Rondeau said he wishes Shanna Moakler the best in all her endeavors. He added that he decided to end the relationship a few months ago in another interview with Life & Style on July 29th. The model said:

“I broke up with Shanna. And I’m happier than I have ever been. I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally.”

However, an insider reported this in some other way, saying that Shanna Moakler broke up with Matthew Rondeau to focus on her own life and happiness. The source said that she is busy and moving on with her life. It was reported in April that Moakler and Rondeau broke up, deleting photos of each other from their Instagram accounts along with unfollowing each other.

They later reconciled, and Moakler shared the news with a post. On the other hand, Moakler’s ex-husband Travis Barker may have quietly tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian earlier this month.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's kids

Shanna Moakler has been publicly facing problems with her children after her ex-husband Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. They were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama. She is the mother of another daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

In an interview with TMZ, the former Playboy model said that her family is broken, and she and her kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. She was referring to the accusation that Kim Kardashian reportedly had an affair with Travis Barker. She denied the claims, but her kids revealed the truth on social media.

Alabama once stated through Instagram that her mother has never been in her life. Landon even agreed to the claims made by his sister.

Shanna Moakler revealed that there is currently some distance being maintained between her and her children. She gave space to everyone so that things can get back to normal one day. Moakler is unsure if her family can make amends with Kourtney Kardashian.

It has been difficult for Moakler to cope up with everything that has happened till now. She said that she is not jealous of Kardashian and Barker. She just doesn't want them to interfere with her children and relationships.

Also read: When does Hawkeye come out? Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ series

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu