Who is Hunter Echo? All about Millie Bobby Brown's alleged TikToker boyfriend

TikToker Hunter Echo has caught the attention of Stranger Things fans after coming on an Instagram live stream responding to comments about the alleged relationship between him and Millie Bobby Brown. During the livestream, the TikToker was also called out for grooming Brown.

The 17-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her rumored relationship with Jake Bongiovi, son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, last month on her Instagram stories. Bongiovi and Brown were also spotted together in New York in April and have also been seen commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

MEANWHILE: Millie Bobby Brown shares her first picture with her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/DP8m8CFcaI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

Fans were quick to assume that 19-year-old Bongiovi and Brown were dating each other until pictures of Echo and the Stranger Things actress took over the internet. The two were seen together during the New Year of 2021.

TikToker Hunter Echo speaks about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

Hunter Echo took to Instagram, responding to comments about the alleged relationship between Brown and him. In a live stream, Echo said:

“You guys don’t know anything; you guys are just following after one person saying one thing like- “everybody hates him so that everyone’s going to hate me.”

Echo was seen on the livestream laughing with his friend. He continued:

“You guys just follow each other like a big duck followed by little ducks. Whatever the top thing is, you just follow up. You guys don’t know the story of anything, and I will never apologize. I hope you know that.”

Though the TikToker came on the live stream to set the record straight about the alleged relationship, Echo continued to reiterate that he had nothing to apologize for. He stated:

“I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

*SERIOUS* Many noticing Millie Bobby Brown (16) allegedly dated 20-year-old TikToker Hunter Echo. Some of these pictures are from New Years 2021. Millie allegedly met Hunter when she was 15 and they allegedly lived together for 8 months. pic.twitter.com/HanF3VNVy6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

CLARIFICATION: Millie Bobby Brown was 16 when they allegedly dated. She is currently 17. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Who is Hunter Echo?

The California-born TikToker has amassed over 1.6 million followers on TikTok. Hunter Echo is estimated to be worth $500k. The 20-year-old gained a following on social media by posting short videos and has also gained over 123k followers on Instagram.

Brown allegedly met Echo when she was 15 years old and began dating him when she was 16. The rumored couple also lived together for eight months.

TikToker Hunter Echo under fire for sexualizing his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown

Fans were disgusted to see the 20-year-old speak about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, who was then 16 years old. Hunter Echo was seen sexualizing the actress, who is a minor. Fans fired at him during the livestream, and the TikToker did not seem to care.

Netizens also blamed Brown's parents for allowing her to live with Echo and called him out for victim-blaming as well.

hunter and his sister making sexual comments about millie bobby brown, WHO IS A MINOR- oh my god they’re GOING TO JAIL pic.twitter.com/FHEZQ7pejA — ṛicha (@elswraith) July 13, 2021

this 20 yo man dating 16 yo millie bobby brown... this shit is so fucked up these grown ass men are taking advantage of young famous girls and it's not okay HUNTER ECHO YOU ARE SICK AND EVIL GO TO HELL pic.twitter.com/KjMX5Pp29V — ً (@wheelclair) July 13, 2021

i'm getting a lot of replies like this and i need to set things straight. millie is currently 17 and in a relationship with jake bon giovi who is 19. that's fine. pictured is hunter echo with millie over new years eve when he was 20 and she was 16 — ً (@wheelclair) July 13, 2021

Millie is the victim. She was groomed and we need to pay more attention to this. No child should have to go through this. Hunter committed statuary rape and groomed a CHILD. Hunter is to blame for this. Not Millie — antheia🩰 (@antheiasalt) July 13, 2021

it's the way and tone of hunter and his garbage friends talking about millie that upsets my soul — jordin🎈 (@richiesflannel) July 13, 2021

Everyone who has Instagram, go harass the guy that gr00med Millie. His user is hunter_echo and he’s straight up LAUGHING at us calling him out. He is LAUGHING.



I am beyond disgusted, I don’t even know how to describe it — Rey ‎✵ (@reysbeskar) July 13, 2021

men make me so fucking sick. that shit with millie bobby brown and that piece of shit hunter echo is exactly what i be talking about when i say i absolutely hate men and i hope they rot. — rena 🌿 (@serenabeanaaa) July 13, 2021

Yall need to stop bringing up the age of consent when we talk about the hunter echo and millie situation. It doesn't matter if its the age of consent in some places. 16 and 20 are different mind sets. Stop trying to justify this!!!! — bratz_b3an3r (@BitzBratz) July 13, 2021

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WHO IS MOSTLY KNOWN FOR HER ROLE IN STRANGER THINGS, ALLEGEDLY DATED HUNTER ECHO, A 20 YEAR OLD MAN. SHE IS/WAS 16. THEY WERE ALLEGEDLY DATING AROUND NEW YEARS, AND HE LIVED WITH HER FOR A FEW MONTHS. — CADENZA MISSES RANBOO 😶‍🌫️ (@ilysfmranboo) July 13, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown has not spoken about her relationship with either of the men. She has always been quiet about her dating life.

