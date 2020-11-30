Twitter extends support to Millie Bobby Brown after online trolls reportedly force her to delete her TikTok account

Stranger Things star and youth icon Millie Bobby Brown recently deleted her TikTok account, reportedly due to excessive internet trolls online.

From making homophobic jokes at her expense to trolling her for using an Android phone, the 16-year old actress was recently subjected to the internet's toxic side, which ended up getting the better of her.

Millie Bobby Brown deleted her TikTok and posted this. pic.twitter.com/svqV6O4NWZ — Millie Bobby Brown Updates (@milliesources) November 29, 2020

Emphasizing on the need to be kind to one another, she stressed on the importance of surrounding oneself with positivity rather than hate.

Her decision to delete her TikTok account seems to stem from the excessive online trolls that have been directed at her of late, which range from making homophobic jokes to trolling her simply for having an Android phone.

Millie Bobby Brown is NOT homophobic. and y’all bullied her for having a phone.. literally a phone. What the actual fuck is wrong with y’all.

1. She’s making 💰

2. Androids > iPhones

3. Why does it bother you what type of phone another person has?? pls get a life — kal (@kalxbp) November 30, 2020

As soon as word got around that Millie Bobby Brown had deleted her TikTok account, Twitter extended support to her, as they called out online trolls for making her the victim of unwarranted hate online.

Twitter defends Millie Bobby Brown from vicious internet trolls

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most popular teen actresses today, whose character as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things proved to be her breakthrough role.

Since then, she has been transcending barriers with her roles in films such as Godzilla: King of Monsters and Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown is also known for being the youngest person ever to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, simultaneously going on to feature in TIME Magazine's list of the most influential teens.

Having achieved global fame at a relatively young age, she has amassed millions of fans across the globe and is known for her bubbly and lively social media presence.

However, as it is with most celebrities today, Millie Bobby Brown recently bore witness to the internet's ugly side as numerous homophobic trolls began to surface online, where they mocked the 16-year old teen sensation.

If that wasn't enough, a section also poked fun at her for using an outdated Android phone rather than going in for the latest technology.

In an age of cyberbullying and online trolls, Twitter took a stand as they extended their support to Millie Bobby Brown, who was forced to delete her TikTok recently.

why do people feel the need to bully a child off not one, but TWO social media platforms just because they feel like it? fuck you if you still make homophobic millie bobby brown memes even after she said that it severely worsened her mental health SEVERAL times. fuck you. pic.twitter.com/c8cKFmhCgS — lea (@thatsruffbud) November 29, 2020

can't believe this shit, world don't deserve millie bobby brown pic.twitter.com/gT02dPlFes — ً (@filevenation) November 29, 2020

friendly reminder, the millie bobby brown homophobic jokes have never and will never be funny.. 😐 — danica.*+ (@kaspbraksluv) November 28, 2020

anyway millie bobby brown is cooler and more successful than you’ll ever be pic.twitter.com/on8GEK0hds — laura (@sadiesinkism) November 29, 2020

millie bobby brown is one of the loveliest people and the way people treat her is actually disgusting and it’s not funny — laura (@sadiesinkism) November 27, 2020

im so upset that Millie Bobby Brown had to deactivate her tiktok. some people really need to know what they say can hurt others. — Kayleeyen Suon (@kayleeyensuon) November 29, 2020

Millie bobby brown is literally so successful and i don't think I've ever seen her being disrespectful to anyone. She deleted her twitter bc the hate and now she had to delete her tiktok bc of y'all. She literally earns more than us, get a life — S wants the weeknd moots (@freyaism_) November 30, 2020

so you’re telling me yall bullied millie bobby brown so much for having an android she deleted her whole tiktok account? so so cruel and for what ? — 💐 mairead 💐 (@annyavill) November 30, 2020

mfs on tiktok bullying a teen for fucking having an android when she literally makes money out of it. Millie Bobby Brown is an amazing person and tiktok is so cruel to her. Mbb deserves the whole world. pic.twitter.com/U6RRuOdqYD — 𖤐 (@THER0YALDIARIES) November 30, 2020

y’all really made millie bobby brown delete her tiktok because y’all wouldn’t stop making the jokes about her being homophobic even tho she said those jokes had made her mental health worse- — zoe is alive ig (@zoixia) November 29, 2020

-NOTHING WRONG. — milky bread 🍞🍼 (@oikawasimp__) November 30, 2020

millie bobby brown closed her tik tok account with almost 20 million followers because people made fun of her for having an Android, what the hell with this cruel and evil world she is only 16 years old. #milliebobbybrown — Ñeh (@angelyngmedina) November 29, 2020

people really made millie bobby brown delete tik tok because they wouldnt stfu with the “homophobic memes” i literally hate all of you — ً (@elswildflower) November 29, 2020

yall made her delete twitter over those unfunny homophobic jokes THAT WERENT TRUE and yall did the same now... she had to delete tik tok... this is disgusting — gi⁷ | LIFE GOES ON (@motiv3s) November 29, 2020

True that is what the haters want Millie to do is fail. Her true friends, fans, and people wants to best for her and are happy for her no matter what. They need to quit hating on her. — Heather Wilcher (@sweethez79) November 27, 2020

As the Twitter community continues to denounce the despicable nature of online trolls, fans will certainly be hoping that Millie Bobby Brown makes a swift return to social media.