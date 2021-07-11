Does Millie Bobby Brown have a boyfriend? "Stranger Things" star shares the first picture with Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently shared a picture with her rumored boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. Brown was spotted last month with Bongiovi, and reports about their romance have already created a buzz since April.

Millie and Jake were seen together a few days ago and were walking hand in hand. They were carrying Brown’s pet dog, Winnie.

MEANWHILE: Millie Bobby Brown shares her first picture with her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/DP8m8CFcaI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

Also read: Is the ACE Family broke? House eviction drama worsens as Austin McBroom allegedly set to sell house amid foreclosure and pending mortgage payments

Does Millie Bobby Brown have a boyfriend?

Reports of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship were heard after they were seen commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram. Another rumor confirmed that they were dating and were seen holding each other’s hands.

Even before the rumors, Jake’s Instagram posts hinted that he had spent a lot of time with Millie Bobby Brown. In one of his photos, Jake was sitting on a sofa, and Millie commented, “creds pls.”

Jake has also posted a selfie with Millie with the caption, “bff [heart emoji.” Millie commented on the same in the picture. Jake was wearing a white baseball cap and black T-shirt, and Millie was wearing a patterned blazer.

Also, read: Who is Drake dating? Twitter erupts after rapper is spotted having dinner with Amari Bailey's mom, Johanna Leia, in an empty Dodgers Stadium

Millie Bobby Brown has appeared in several films and TV series. But the actress has hardly revealed anything about her private life. She once dated social media influencer Jacob Sartorius, but they later broke up.

Jake Bongiovi is Jon Bon Jovi’s son. He is the youngest member of the Bongiovi family. He has two brothers and one sister. His face resembles his father, and apart from his blonde hair and facial features, it can be noticed that he is the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have not yet officially announced their relationship. Considering the picture that recently went viral, they might be in a relationship. The new updates in the upcoming days can only confirm their relationship status.

Also read: "Black Widow (2021)" breakdown: Easter eggs, Ending explained, "Thunderbolts" and Yelena Belova - Hawkeye theories

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen