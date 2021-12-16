'This is Us' Season 6: 5 things to look forward to in the Justin Hartley-starrer

The highly-acclaimed family show, This Is Us, is sadly coming to an end, which means its time to say goodbye to the Pearsons.

This Is Us is popular not just for all the accolades it holds, but for its brilliant storyline as well. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series revolves around a set of triplets and memories of their late father. It focuses on the ups and downs one faces as they grow up and how to deal with those, especially in today's world.

'This Is Us': 5 things to expect from the final chapter

The official trailer for This Is Us Season 6 was released last month and the series is all set to premiere on January 4, 2022. The upcoming season is the final one and is said to answer certain overdue questions.

The series will see the original cast returning, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

Here's 5 things viewers can expect from the upcoming season of This Is Us.

1) Rebecca's marriage to Miguel after Jack's death

One burning question since the beginning of This Is Us has been about Rebecca and Miguel's relationship. The two were married, which initially came as a shock since Miguel was Jack's best friend. Over the seasons of the show, Rebecca is seen raising her kids as a single mom but in the present day, she is a married woman.

This Is Us has yet to reveal how Miguel and Rebecca got together and decided to tie the knot. Viewers are hoping to find out about it in this final season of the show. One thing to also observe is that Miguel is not seen with Rebecca, on her possible death bed, whenever the show has skipped forward.

2) Kate and Toby's split

In the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, a Pearson is seen getting married, but it's not Kevin. Instead it was Kate, who was already married to Toby and had 2 kids with him. The two, currently on the show's timeline, are still together but will be seen co-parenting in the future.

Marriage problems for Kate and Toby are no surprise, as they have been telegraphed for a long time on the show. Toby is finally getting a job, but in San Francisco, while Kate is teaching in Los Angeles. This became the beginning of the end of their relationship.

3) Kate's new husband

In the time jump on This Is Us season 5 finale, Kate is seen getting married to her boss Phillip. This one is a big mystery that needs to be resolved as Phillip was not exactly a fan of Kate, although he did get comfortable with her company after a while.

According to Chrissy Metz, who portrays the role of Kate Pearson:

"He's not a partner yet, because we're still, sort of, at odds in our workplace. Everyone's probably questioning like, 'What the hell is Kate thinking? This guy is a jerk.' But what's cool is we'll get to see who he really is through all of his stuff, and how that unfolds."

4) Does Kevin take Jack's dream forward?

In the season finale for This Is Us season 5, another notable thing was a notecard that read "Big Three Homes: A Pearson Family Construction Company" which also is a tear jerker. Fans of the show would know that it was Jack's dream to have his own construction business, he would talk about it so often, but his untimely death also killed the dream.

This note in the time jump gives hope. In Season 4 of This Is Us, Jack's dream of having a house above their family cabin comes to life. The episode revolved around the family together, but also focused on Jack's dream, which Kevin fulfills. The heartwarming scene showed an old Kevin, walking into a house that was based on Jack's design. The final chapter may tell viewers if Kevin also fulfilled another one of Jack's dreams.

5) Randall's 'Rising Star' profile

The final episode of This Is Us Season 5 also gave viewers a glimpse of Randall's profile with the headline 'Rising Star.' The final chapter might be big for Randall, as his career has started to take off ever since he became a Philadelphia councilman. If he is getting a profile written in the New Yorker, there is a lot happening in his life.

According to creator Dan Fogelman:

"We do have a plan. We’ve had it for a while. I think we’ve built it successfully with his early rise and slight indications of his local and even borderline national profile just growing in small doses, so that’s a journey we owe and in traversing time a little bit, we’ll be able to tell that story."

Catch the final chapter of This Is Us streaming from January 4, exclusively on NBC, Hulu and Hotstar.

