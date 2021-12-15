'Succession' Season 4: What to expect from the next season of the HBO Max series

The third season of the highly-acclaimed family drama, Succession, ended this week with yet another mind-blowing plot twist. The brilliant season left a lot of room for the next one and viewers are waiting with bated breath to learn the answers.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession has consistently impressed its audience in terms of its plot twists and character development. The series has even been called one of the best shows on television.

Viewers are looking forward to a possible final season of Succession and here is everything they need to know about it.

'Succession' Season 4: What the show might bring viewers in the new season

HBO ordered Succession's Season 4 in October this year after the premiere of its third season. The fourth season is said to be the final one, but confirmation is still pending from HBO's end.

Viewers can expect the whole power dynamic to change amongst the Roys in Season 4 after Tom's big betrayal and Greg's role in the deal as well. However, Tom's marriage might be in trouble after his power move. Kendall, Shiv and Roman might just start planning something to stop their father from giving away their shares. Furthermore, Connor might also just get in and win the Presidential run while also planning his wedding to Willa.

The upcoming season of Succession is expected to pick up from the Season 3 finale, where Logan is considering Matsson's offer because he feels it's better for him to sell the company than let his kids takeover. Kendall, Roman and Shiv may also be in the process of developing a new game plan while Tom sides with Logan.

When is 'Succession' Season 4 likely to release?

There is no official release date for Succession Season 4, but it is likely to be released towards the end of 2022 or early in 2023, based on the release date timing of the previous seasons.

Season 3 had a production delay due to the ongoing pandemic last year. If the situation continues, Season 4 may also be delayed. When it does release, however, it will return to HBO Max.

'Succession' Season 4 cast members

Based on the events of the third season, Succession Season 4 is most likely to see the original cast return, including Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kiernan Culkin, Matthew Macfayden, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron.

The recurring cast of Season 3 might also return, such as Alexander Skarsgård, Justine Lupe, Arian Maoyed and other familiar faces. There is no trailer as such for Season 4 yet.

Catch the epic finale of Succession Season 3, now streaming on HBO Max with all its previous seasons available to watch as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur