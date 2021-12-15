'Succession' Season 3 finale: No more succession for the Roy kids in HBO Max's series finale (Spoilers)

HBO Max's Succession is well known for going out with a bang in every season finale and that's what it did with this one as well.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Written by Jesse Armstrong and Mark Mylod, this episode of Succession brought another plot twist to the table, only this time it's not Kendall or Logan. It follows the aftermath of Kendall's suicide attempt and the ongoing deal with GoJo, only for it to end with Logan Roy winning and getting his way, like always.

It's time to dive in and dissect the final episode, All the Bells Say, of HBO Max's Succession Season 3.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9: Recap

Succession's Season 3 Episode 9 opens with the aftermath of Kendall's attempt at killing himself in the previous episode. The Roys are still in Tuscany and enjoying a sunny day before the big wedding. Logan, who is rarely ever seen with Kenny's kids, is reading a book to Iverson and assuring him that his dad is okay. The rest - Shiv, Tom, Willa, Connor and Roman - are all busy playing and cheating at the game of monopoly.

They were joined by Comfry, who announced Kendall's arrival after his stay at the hospital for nearly drowning. A weak Kendall walks in and adds that he might skip the wedding and head back to the city to talk to his new lawyers. He has reached the point of dumping all the evidence he has against Logan on Instagram. Meanwhile in this episode of Succession, Gerri has bad news: Waystar is being fined by the President and GoJo's market has overtaken theirs, so it's natural for Matsson to rethink their merger deal. It's time to get some answers from the big guy.

Logan comes first for Logan

This episode of Succession then moves on to Logan and Roman heading to Matsson's beautiful place, also sharing a father-son moment where Logan asks Roman to get his intimacy issues straightened out. As soon as the two reach Matsson's villa, Logan gets to the point and asks if they still have a deal or not. Matsson appreciates his direct approach, but Waystar lacks the type of technology GoJo needs. He also admires Logan for his accomplishments but he's no less than a dinosaur for him.

Mattson, of course, wants to take the reins if the merger happens and buyout Logan. He further assures him about Roman's position in the transition but gets shut down. Matsson did not budge and suggested a smaller swap of side assets instead, to which Logan is open and sends Roman back to the wedding while they discuss. Roman joins Shiv and Connor for a sit-down with Kendall to reassure him that they all love him. To them, Kendall's near death in the previous episode of Succession was like a cry for help but he thinks that they need an intervention more than he does.

The intervention of all interventions

As the 'intervention' started, Connor called Kendall out for being selfish and self-centered, considering all he ever does is try and kill Logan. Kendall then mentions how he feels shut out by his father as the eldest son, although Connor is the eldest.

Connor then goes off about how he deserves the top spot at Waystar more than them but ends up getting treated like crap. His siblings didn't even congratulate him on his 'almost' engagement, which turns into an actual one when Willa says yes.

Wedding bells are ringing for Caroline in this episode of Succession but Roman is still not okay with the marriage. Meanwhile, Logan is busy dealing in his makeshift war room. Shiv's almost roast at the reception has a nice ending to it. Roman later learns that the corporate group is circling in secret, which means the company is in big trouble. He then admits to Shiv that Logan stayed behind after Matsson's idea of acquiring Waystar.

The Roy kids unite

Shiv then goes to Kendall for help as their father is doing them dirty but he has no interest in getting involved. Kendall then confesses about the accidental death that took place at Shiv's wedding and how he was involved in it. Roman reassures him that he is not a murderer but it doesn't help as Kendall is a mess, not even Roman cheering him up helps. Shiv then confirms that GoJo is buying Waystar and Logan is cashing out, leaving his kids in the cold. The two help their brother and head off to see Logan as he needs to stop this.

Kendall reminded them that Logan needs their approval for this, due to their shares in the company when Logan and Caroline got divorced. This gives Shiv the confidence to push out Logan and the three taking over Waystar. The Roy kids are in the line of Succession and Logan needs to be reminded of that. Roman feels uneasy about the situation at first, but he is in. Shiv then calls Tom and tells him the same, he then goes on and clues Greg about the power grab and gets him on board. He then promises a place "at the bottom of the top" which leads to a handshake turned hug.

A deal with the devil

The Roy kids manage to find Logan's hideout in this episode of Succession and tell him how out of the loop they are feeling. Shiv demands answers but Logan wants Kendall out of the room first, as there is no trust there. Roman, on the other hand, stands strong, which leads to Logan explaining how it's important to sell before it's too late. He then tries to take Roman aside and tell him that he will be a part of this, but Shiv and Kendall don't trust Logan.

Shiv reminds Logan that his kids can kill the deal but he already has Caroline on the phone, who has agreed to revise their divorce deal. Roman pleads with him to reconsider, but why would he? Logan would get what he always wanted out of this. As Logan leaves the room, he pats Tom on the back, who probably tipped him off. So Tom's reassuring kiss on the forehead to Shiv isn't really reassuring. The final episode of Succession season 3 comes to an end.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9: Review

Succession ended the season with a bang, yet again. It answered the questions that needed to be answered, delivered a perfect ending and left enough room for its final season. The Roy kids finally reunited, even if it was due to Kendall's breakdown or trying to take their dad down together, Tom finally did something for his own benefit that might just work and well, Logan got what he wanted.

The title of this episode of Succession, All the Bells, is pulled from John Berryman’s poem Dream Song 29, which is also the same poem that supplied names for each of Succession's previous season finales. The poem was also snipped off the line, All the bells say: too late, but it wasn't too late for Kendall.

The weeklong build-up to Succession's finale worked as an epitome for the reactions seen throughout the season. Each episode had its own theories, keeping Kendall out of the episode's trailer, which played out well for the marketing team at HBO.

The big betrayal

The surprises in Succession are based on absurd situations, like when Logan went mad from missing his medication or the previous season's plot twist. It's always delightful to see Kendall work his way through the season to take Logan down but it always ends with Logan winning, no matter what. Even in this season finale of Succession, the most notable twist was brought through layering and character development which has been in work since the very first season.

Tom has always been unhappy at work, his marriage makes him unhappy as well, which gave him the push to stop being an outsider. Him switching sides at the very last moment was not something anyone saw coming but it still feels justified. He already knew Logan would win, like he always does, so it was better to be on his side than get cut off by his father-in-law.

Money before blood

The beauty of Succession is not just that it's a constant family drama, but also the evident growth every season, if not every episode. This growth is of course not positive, as none of them are becoming any better but it shows how affected they are by everything around them in terms of actions. Like Kendall's confession in this episode of Succession, there were three different things going on. Shiv was trying to save the company, Roman was cracking jokes and Kendall was just broken. At least something brought the Roy kids together again.

Stream the season finale of Succession exclusively on HBO Max. The previous seasons of the series are also available to watch on the platform.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider