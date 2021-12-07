'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9 preview: Will the Roys lose the GoJo deal in HBO Max's season finale? 

Everyone's favorite crazy rich family drama, Succession, is coming to an end, at least for this year, with its season finale premiering next week.

This season of Succession was nothing but a rollercoaster of a ride. From Kendall almost winning to losing again to Shiv and Tom reconciling, with Roman finally doing something good only to end it with self-sabotage again. The final episode of Succession's season 3 is highly-anticipated especially after seeing the end of the previous episode.

Succession has been renewed for another season, which is most likely the last chapter for the Roy family, but they might just stretch it to another season because who doesn't love seeing the dysfunctional back-stabbing family drama every week?

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9: What to expect in the season finale?

As Season 3 of Succession comes to an end, there are a lot of things viewers look forward to in the upcoming episode. Titled All the Bells Say, the episode will revolve around the aftermath of Roman's meeting with Lukas Mattson as Roman and Shiv team up so that the GoJo deal doesn't fall.

The official synopsis for Succession Season 3, Episode 9 follows:

"Upon learning Matsson has his own vision for the future GoJo-Waystar relationship, Shiv and Roman team up to manage the potential fallout as Logan quietly considers his options. Later, the siblings’ “intervention” prompts Connor to remind them of his position in the family, while Greg continues his attempts to climb the dating ladder with a contessa."

The promo for the episode was released on December 6 and will premiere on December 13. Listed below are the questions every fan wants the answer to.

Is Kendall dead?

In the previous episode of Succession, Chiantishire, Kendall was seen floating face down in an Italian swimming pool after his kids wander off. He seems to be alive when he responds to Iverson but after that he drops his beer bottle and lets himself drown.

Fans of Succession surely would've made the observation that whenever Kendall is having an existential crisis, he looks at his own reflection. It has not been an easy ride for him and despite waving a white flag and telling Logan that he wants to get out, things are just getting harder.

Kendall and Logan's meeting in the previous episode may have been the most brutal face-off between the father-son duo. From Logan thinking his food might be poisoned and asking Iverson to taste it, to him bringing up Kendall's past of killing a boy, the season finale will definitely be a task to wait for.

Will the GoJo deal fall?

Waystar Royco has been trying to cut a deal with Lukas Matsson's GoJo, but the only problem is Lukas' existence and his oh-so-changing mind. The upcoming episode of Succession will finally have Logan and Lukas sit down for a discussion regarding the acquisition of the streaming platform.

Lukas is of course clear about his views and wants an equal partnership, but now the only two things left to know is if the Roys will make the deal, and if this would impact the relationship with Sandi and Stewy, who are not fans of getting ambushed.

Is Gerri on the verge of being fired?

In the previous episode of Succession, Roman was caught red-handed sending explicit photos to Gerri, thanks to his stupid self for accidentally sending the image to his dad.

Unfortunately, Gerri is the one to suffer as nothing or nobody touches the Roy kids. Shiv is already pushing her to file a sexual harassment complaint against Roman, considering that Gerri is the interim CEO of the company, but things don't look so grim for her. Although, it is still unclear how it ends for Roman, who at the end of the day just wants a relationship with her which Logan finds disgusting.

Tune into HBO Max next week and find out the answers to all these questions in Succession's season finale, until then viewers can stream the previous episode on the platform.

