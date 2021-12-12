Where to watch 'With Love'? Release date, trailer and more about the upcoming Prime Video series

'Tis the season to find love and life's purpose with Prime Video's upcoming rom-com series, With Love.

Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, With Love revolves around the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr, as they look for love and purpose in their lives. A single is Lily stuck in a love triangle with two men that are fighting for her affection. Meanwhile, Jorge Jr. has found love in his new boyfriend Henry and is ready to introduced him to the family.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Prime Video's With Love.

When is 'With Love' expected to release?

With Love is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video from December 17. The series is executively produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett and Meera Menon, and each episode is set during a different holiday, taking place over the course of a year.

The official synopsis for With Love reads:

"Follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year -the holidays."

With Love stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Rome Flynn, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Todd Grinnell and Desmond Chiam. The recurring cast includes Andre Royo, Renée Victor, Pepe Serna and Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Check out the trailer for 'With Love'

The official trailer for With Love dropped on December 2 and set the tone for the series, which is supposed to take place over a different holiday every time of the year and promises an in-depth look of the highs and lows of romance and everyday life.

The clip showcased Lily struggling to find the right person who isn't a pessimist, while Jorge Jr. finds has found himself a boyfriend who is not a family person. Season 1 of With Love will have five episodes in total, one hour long each, and will premiere together on the same day.

With Love is Gloria Calderón Kellett's first series after the conclusion of her Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time. The series has a diverse cast and has a LGBTQ+ activist as one of the leads.

Find love with Lily and Jorge Jr. in With Love, streaming on Prime Video from December 17.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider