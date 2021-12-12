Where to watch 'Mother/Android'? Release date, trailer and more

2021 was the year for sci-fi and Hulu isn't done just yet as it is all set to release another sci-fi thriller, Mother/Android.

Directed by Mattson Tomlin, Mother/Android is set in a post-apocalyptic world where androids are no longer servants but enemies of the human race. A pregnant woman and her partner set out to find the human enclave in Boston just in time for her to give birth safely.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Mother/Android.

When is 'Mother/Android' expected to release?

Mother/Android is all set to release on 17 December 2021, exclusively on Hulu. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Bill Block, Mattson Tomlin, Rafi Crohn, Adam Kassan and Charles Miller.

The official synopsis for Mother/Android reads:

"Set in the near future, MOTHER/ANDROID follows Georgia and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth."

Mother/Android is led by the talented Chloë Grace Moretz, along with Algee Smith, Raúl Castillo, Oscar Wahlberg, Steve M. Robertson, Owen Burke, Kate Avallone, Jared Reinfeldt and many more as cast members.

Check out the trailer for 'Mother/Android'

The official trailer for Mother/Android dropped last month on Hulu's official YouTube channel and it featured a world where technology has transcended its limits. Georgia is due to give birth and along with her partner, she's trying to find a safe haven for their child.

The world is full of androids that are now a threat to humans and the only way Georgia and her future baby can survive is by finding the human enclave in Boston.

Mother/Android illustrates a woman's struggle in finding safety to bring her son into a futuristic world. The film might not be for everyone, but it does offer a fresh new take on the apocalyptic survival story.

According to producer Matt Reeves:

"The film is an intimate sci-fi film that is both beautiful and extremely personal, with a powerful, soulful performance from Chloë Moretz."

Catch the A.I. dystopian Mother/Android streaming on Hulu from 17 December 2021.

