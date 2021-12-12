Where to watch 'A California Christmas: City Lights'? Release date, trailer and more

It's almost Christmas, which means it's also the rom-com season for all streaming platforms as well, which is why Netflix's A California Christmas: City Lights is the perfect movie to binge on.

Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, A California Christmas: City Lights is a sequel to the 2020 movie A California Christmas. The film picks up after a year of Callie and Joseph being together, who happen to be a real-life couple as well. They now run a dairy and winery and all is well until their romance is threatened by business and family obligations.

Here's everything viewers need to know about A California Christmas: City Lights.

When is 'A California Christmas: City Lights' expected to release?

A California Christmas: City Lights is all set to premiere on December 16, exclusively on Netflix. The sequel is written by Lauren Swickard, who also stars in the film as Callie.

The official synopsis for A California Christmas: City Lights reads:

"It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance."

A California Christmas: City Lights will see the original cast return from the previous movie including Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Amanda Detmer, David Del Rio, Ali Afshar, Laura James, Julie Lancaster and many more.

Check out the trailer for 'A California Christmas: City Lights'

The official trailer for A California Christmas: City Lights dropped last month and features Joseph and Callie living a happy life on the farm. The two are now engaged to be married but things were put on hold when Joseph was asked to come back to the city to look over his dad's company. Callie is a bit taken aback by Joseph's city life which leads to an argument, and well, the rest will be revealed once the movie releases.

According to director Shaun Paul Piccinino:

"I'm really excited to continue Callie and Joseph's story and hope the audience likes it as much as we had fun making it. This time around, there's even more humour and fun for the whole family."

Stream A California Christmas: City Lights on Netflix from December 16 to get into the "lovey-dovey" Christmas Spirit.

