'How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral' cast list - Busise Lurayi, Thando Thabethe, and others star in Netflix comedy

How to Ruin Christmas is back with more family drama, unsolicited monologues, and comedy with another season, How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Created by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, How to Ruin Christmas revolves around a blended family who got together for a family wedding which almost gets ruined by the prodigal daughter Tumi.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral will pick off from the wedding and have a lot more family drama and plot twists.

'How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral': Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral last month. The clip shows the family getting together after an unfortunate event takes place under Tumi's presence. The series will release on December 10, exclusively on Netflix.

The synopsis for How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral reads:

"This season holds a lot of festive firsts for the blended family - Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala, who unfortunately passes away after a fun-filled day under the not-so-watchful eye of Tumi Sello."

A short recap

In the previous season of How to Ruin Christmas, Tumi almost ruins the festive occasion for both the families while Themba is dealing with his relationship with Tumi. But in the last episode, the wedding finally happens, which brings joy to all the family members.

Here's a look at the adorable cast of Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Busise Lurayi as Tumi Sello

Busise Lurayi, a South African actress, is best known for How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, City Ses'la, Sarafina, ER, Sokhulu & Partners, Generations, Million Rand Money Drop, S.I.E.S. and Wild at Heart. Her notable accolades include The Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006 as well as 2011.

Catch her return as Tumi Sello in Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Thando Thabethe as Beauty Sello

Thando Thabethe is a South African actress, TV personality, and Radio DJ. She is well known for the television show TLC's Thando Bares All, Love Lives Here, Mrs Right Guy, Housekeepers, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Single Guys, and My Perfect Family, among several others. She is Nivea's first brand ambassador in Africa and was named one of Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30.

Thabethe will be reprising her role as Beauty Sello in How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Yonda Thomas as Khaya Manqele

South African actor Yonda Thomas is best known for his roles in films, and television series such as Seriously Single, Mrs Right Guy, Doubt, Madiba, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, and The Jakes Are Missing.

Thomas will be returning as Khaya Manqele in Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Refiloe

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is a South African actress known for Happiness Ever After, Black Mirror, Madiba, Doubt, Traffic!, Broken Vows, amongst many others. She will be seen portraying the role of Refiloe in Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

The cast of How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral also includes Clementine Mosimane, Sandile Mahlangu, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Lehlohonolo Saint, Charmaine Mtinta, Swankie Mafoko, Lethabo Bereng, Desmond Dube, Rami Chuene, Keketso Semoko, Nandi Nyembe, Dippy Padi, Trevor Gumbi and Kagiso Rathebe.

Catch How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral streaming on Netflix from December 10 and enjoy the family comedy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar