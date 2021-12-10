'Station Eleven' cast list: MacKenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, and others star in HBO Max series

As the world nears the end of another year while still struggling with the pandemic, HBO Max is all set to release its post-apocalyptic drama, Station Eleven.

Based on the 2014 best-selling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven revolves around a world destroyed by a pandemic. In hopes of rebuilding the civilization, a group of survivors encounter a violent cult only to come across a man known before the flu. The mini-series is created by Patrick Somerville.

'Station Eleven': Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Station Eleven is all set to premiere on December 16, exclusively on HBO Max. The trailer for the same dropped last week and follows survivors of a devastating flu trying to rebuild their lives in the post-apocalyptic world.

The first three episodes of Station Eleven will release on the same day as the premiere, followed by two episodes releasing every Thursday, leading up to the final episode on January 13.

The synopsis for Station Eleven states:

"A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, 'Station Eleven' tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost."

Here's a look at the cast of HBO Max's Station Eleven.

Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten

Canadian actress, producer and model Mackenzie Davis is known for her work in Smashed, That Awkward Moment, The Martian, Irresistible, Blade Runner 2049, Black Mirror, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Happiest Season, alongside several other projects.

Davis will star as Kirsten in the upcoming sci-fi post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven on HBO Max.

Himesh Patel as Jeevan

Himesh Patel is a British actor, musician and singer of Indian-African descent. His notable works include EastEnders, Damned, Yesterday, The Aeronauts, Tenet, Avenue 5, and Don't Look Up.

Patel will be portraying the role of Jeevan in HBO Max's upcoming sci-fi Station Eleven.

Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary

British actor Nabhaan Rizwan is of Indian descent and is best known for his work in Informer, The Accident, 1917, The Last Letter from Your Lover, and Mogul Mowgli.

Rizwan will star as Frank Chaudhary in HBO Max's sci-fi post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven.

Gael García Bernal as Arthur

Gael García Bernal is a Mexican actor and producer. He is best known for his roles in films like Bad Education, The Motorcycle Diaries, Letter to Juliet, Even the Rain, Babel, Coco, Y tu mamá también, and series like Mozart in the Jungle, amongst several other projects.

He, along with Diego Luna, founded Canana Films in Mexico City. His accolades include the Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award nomination, amongst several others. He was named in the annual Time 100 most influential people list in 2016 and holds a rank in the list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century by The New York Times.

Bernal will be starring as Arthur, a recurring role, in HBO Max's upcoming sci-fi Station Eleven.

The cast of Station Eleven also includes David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Daniel Zovatto, and Lori Petty. Its recurring cast includes Matilda Lawler, Danielle Deadwyler, Caitlin FitzGerald, Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni, Julian Obradors, Deborah Cox, Luca Villacis, Prince Amponsah, Dylan Taylor, Joe Pingue, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, Ajahnis Charley, Milton Barnes, and Kate Moyer.

Catch Station Eleven streaming on HBO Max from December 16.

Edited by R. Elahi