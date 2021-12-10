'Agnes' cast list: Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn and others star in nun horror

Nun horror dramas are making a comeback with yet another disturbing film, Agnes.

Directed by Mickey Reece, Agnes revolves around a convent and follows the period during which a nun was possessed at the house of God. Two priests then travel to the convent to look into the matter, only for there to be bloodshed and a faith crisis.

'Agnes': Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Agnes is all set to premiere on VoD as well as in theaters on December 10. The official trailer for Agnes dropped in October.

Agnes made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, followed by a theatrical and VoD release this month.

The synopsis for Agnes reads:

"Rumors of demonic possession at a religious convent prompts a church investigation into the strange goings-on among its nuns. A disaffected priest and his neophyte are confronted with temptation, bloodshed and a crisis of faith."

Here's a look at the star-studded cast of Agnes.

Molly Quinn as Mary

American actress Molly Quinn is known for her roles in Castle, The First Time, Hansel & Gretel Get Baked, We're the Millers, Superman: Unbound, Last Rampage, Newly Single, Winx Club alongside several other projects.

Quinn will be seen portraying the role of Mary in the upcoming horror drama Agnes.

Sean Gunn as Paul Satchimo

Sean Gunn is an American actor known for his roles in Gilmore Girls, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, Scream Queens, Glee, Superstore, What If...?, The Suicide Squad and the upcoming films Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gunn will be portraying the role of Paul Satchimo in Agnes.

Hayley McFarland as Agnes

American actress Hayley McFarland is known for Lie to Me, The Conjuring, Winged Creatures, Gilmore Girls, 24, Criminal Minds, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy and Grey's Anatomy; alongside several other projects.

McFarland will be seen portraying the role of Agnes in the upcoming horror drama, Agnes.

Chris Sullivan as Curly

Chris Sullivan is an American actor and musician best known for This Is Us, The Knick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stranger Things, A Gifted Man, The Americans, The Drop and North Starr; among several others. He has received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.

Sullivan will be portraying the role of Curly in Agnes.

The cast of Agnes also includes Rachel True, Jake Horowitz, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Ginger Gilmartin and Mary Buss.

Catch Agnes playing in theaters, as well as available on VoD, starting December 10.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider