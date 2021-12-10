Where to watch 'Station Eleven'? Release date, trailer and more

HBO Max is all set to welcome a brand new sci-fi drama, Station Eleven, that hits too close to home due to its premise.

Created by Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven revolves around the aftermath of a pandemic which resulted in the collapse of civilization. A group of survivors who are traveling performers come across a violent cult, led by a man from a troupe member's past.

Station Eleven is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

When is 'Station Eleven' expected to release?

Station Eleven will premiere on December 16, exclusively on HBO Max. The first three episodes will release on premiere day and two episodes will debut every thursday, leading up to the final episode on January 13.

The synopsis for Station Eleven reads:

"A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, 'Station Eleven' tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost."

The cast of Station Eleven includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Philippine Velge, Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty.

The recurring cast of Station Eleven includes Matilda Lawler, Gael García Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, Caitlin FitzGerald, Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni, Julian Obradors, Deborah Cox, Luca Villacis, Prince Amponsah, Dylan Taylor, Joe Pingue, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, Ajahnis Charley, Milton Barnes and Kate Moyer.

Check out the trailer for 'Station Eleven'

The trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama, Station Eleven, dropped last week and it opens with Jeevan and Kirsten meeting outside a showing of King Lear, where Arthur Leander suffers a heart attack.

Despite being a trained paramedic, Jeevan was unable to save him. The clip then cuts to showing the world falling apart, as a virus known as the flu begins to sweep through the world and becomes a worldwide pandemic.

The trailer for Station Eleven then jumps back and forth in time to the early days of the pandemic and 20 years later, ending with a touching conversation between Jeevan and Kirsten, talking about all the people they have seen at the end of the world, even in its relatively early days.

The mini-series is executively produced by Scott Delman, Hiro Murai, Dylan Russell, Patrick Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Jessica Rhoades, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson.

Stream the way-too-relatable mini-series Station Eleven on HBO Max from December 16.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider