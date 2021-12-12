Where to watch 'Swan Song'? Release date, trailer, cast and more

Mahershala Ali is all set to return to the small screen with an epic sci-fi drama by Apple TV+'s Swan Song.

Directed and written by Benjamin Cleary, the premise of Swan Song is set in the near future where a loving husband and father, Cameron, is diagoned with terminal illness and his only option is to replace himself with a clone.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Apple TV+'s Swan Song.

When is 'Swan Song' expected to release?

Swan Song will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ from December 17. The title refers to an old metaphorical expression that represents the last gesture, words or endeavors of a person before dying.

The official synopsis for Apple TV+'s Swan Song reads:

"A loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor to shield his family from grief."

Swan Song has a star-studded cast including Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close, Adam Beach, Nyasha Hatendi and Lee Shorten alongside many more.

Check out the trailer for 'Swan Song'

The official trailer for Swan Song dropped last month and sheds light on the metaphorical phase the title is inspired from. Cameron, a father and a husband, is faced with an extremely difficult decision while he also copes with the inevitability of his death. He is offered a solution that would save his family some grief after he dies, which is creating another identical version of him.

This clone possesses the same memories as he did which leads to some deep identity and existential inner conflict in the two separate Camerons. The two are shown arguing, with one shouting in the other’s face: "You are not me!"

Swan Song is produced by Mahershala Ali himself along with Rebecca Bourke, Jonathan King, Jacob Perlin, Adam Shulman and Mimi Valdés. According to Matt Dentler from Apple:

"Benjamin’s script for Swan Song immediately connected with us. We cannot wait to bring Benjamin’s vision together with Mahershala’s undeniable talent to deliver this powerfully layered story to audiences around the world."

Stream the thought-provoking drama film, Swan Song, on Apple TV+ from December 17.

