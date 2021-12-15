'Succession' Season 3 finale: 3 striking moments from the HBO Max series finale

The final season of Succession ended with one of the biggest plot twists, which was a definite downer for the Roy siblings.

The family drama has always been about power struggles within the Roy family. The Roy kids have had just one motive and that's to become the ultimate successor to Logan's empire. With Kendall betraying Logan on almost every season, this finale came as a shocker for every viewer.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Highlights from 'Succession' Season 3 finale

The end of Succession Season 3 Episode 9 turned everything upside down, as Logan chose to cash out of his own company after the merger with GoJo, and Tom betrayed Shiv for his own benefit.

This episode, All the Bells Say, has been hyped as an upsetting and shocking one, and it played its part to the fullest. Most viewers assumed that someone might die in the season finale and well, Kendall almost did, but the only thing that really died were their trust and dreams.

The following are the most striking moments from Succession Season 3 finale.

1) The Roy siblings reuniting

The final episode of Succession's Season 3 gave viewers something they have been longing for, a reunion between the Roy siblings. Throughout the series, specifically this season, Kendall, Shiv and Roman have been at war, making their sides clear, but it took one betrayal from Logan and one breakdown from Kendall to get the trio together.

The siblings may be on different sides most of the time, but they have always been there for each other, even despite a few insults thrown around.

2) Tom and Greg's deal with the devil

The highlight of this season of Succession has to be Tom and Greg teaming up for their benefit. The episode, All the Bells Say, briefly shows Shiv telling Tom about their plan, after which he meets greg and asks him to join in. He offered Greg a deal.

Perhaps making a deal with Greg is way safer than siding with Kendall. One can't make Tomlettes without some Gregs, right?

3) Tom's big betrayal

One thing that nobody saw coming was Tom's betrayal. Tom has always played the nice guy, sure he has had some agendas of his own, but they never came to light. All he has wanted is to not feel like an outsider or a useless being among the Roys. He has been putting up with Shiv, his work, and not being appreciated for a long time. It was time for him to shine.

In the final scene of this episode of Succession, Logan pulls the plug on the Roy kids' share, sending shockwaves throughout, and as he leaves the room he pats Tom on the back. Shiv, who was standing right at the door, sees this and immediately knows that it was her own husband who tipped Logan off and cost her a potential position in the company.

The final episode of Succession Season 3 is now available to stream on HBO Max with all its previous seasons.

