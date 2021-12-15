'Succession' Season 3 ending explained: The big betrayal that changed things for the Roy siblings (Spoilers)

Leave it to HBO Max to give its viewers not only brilliant shows, but also outstanding season endings for those shows like Succession.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

The series just came to an end with its third season and the build-up throughout the season was nothing but perfect. In the previous season of Succession, the finale had Kendall's big betrayal, which was still something one would see coming, as he could not be trusted. But this season, the betrayal king crown goes to none other than Tom Wambsgams, who chose to side with Logan and run all over Shiv.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of HBO Max's Succession Season 3.

Analyzing the ending of 'Succession' Season 3 Episode 9 (SPOILERS AHEAD)

As Succession's Season 3 nears its end, viewers will see the Roy kids uniting again. The world is out to get Kendall, Roman and Shiv as all they have seen this week is betrayal by either their mom or Cousin Greg. But the season's biggest betrayal had a new face behind it.

Succession Season 3 Episode 9 opens with Logan and Roman meeting Matsson for the merger, which actually goes through, only this time Logan is ready to cash out and not give a single dime to any of his kids. Roman then sits in on an intervention held for Kendall and his mental health, which goes all wrong. Later, Roman, Shiv and Kendall find out that Logan skipped the wedding to make the deal, so they hatch a plan, which means the Roy kids are back together.

When the trio finally get a hold of Logan, they are way too late to do anything. Even Roman standing up to Logan for the first time ever doesn't work. Apparently, Logan already knew that these three were coming in to see him and was already aware of their agenda. So, in the meantime, Logan negotiated the divorce terms with his ex-wife Caroline. She agreed to sell her shares back, voiding the only leverage the kids had.

The final season of this episode of Succession feels like an extra punch in the gut, as viewers will see Tom in Logan's corner, receiving a pat on the back and making it clear that it was him who tipped Logan off.

Why Tom, why?

Tom Wambsgams is a simple man with his own needs in this power struggle. He has always tried his hand at becoming Logan's favorite but never even got close to it. He saw the opportunity in this episode of Succession and he grabbed it like a champion. Tom has been unhappy most of this season, be it the fear of imprisonment, his broken marriage or his lackluster work life.

Earlier in this episode of Succession, Tom is seen asking Greg to make a deal with the devil where he would help him be at the bottom of the top and have his own Gregs. At the end of the episode, Tom is seen getting a pat on the back by Logan, which means it was never Caroline who betrayed the kids, but rather Shiv's own husband. It is a bit fair for Tom to stab Shiv in the back, given all they did was take years of abuse, a potential jail sentence, and knowing that Shiv never loved him.

Tom obviously turned all of this into a golden opportunity to seize power from under the Roy siblings and hit Shiv where it would hurt the most. While the merger between Waystar Royco and GoJo may not be of any benefit to the Roy kids, Greg and Tom will definitely get a golden star for it. Tom finally acted like a Roy, only this time it was Logan, and not like the Roy kids.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the final episode of Succession Season 3 streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider