'Big Nate' voice cast and character guide: Ben Giroux as Nate Wright and others star in animated series

A comic-turned-show, Big Nate, is all set to hit Paramount+ next year under Nickelodeon's production.

Executively produced by Mitch Watson and John Cohen, Big Nate follows a young kid as he navigates the social challenges of sixth grade while also coping with reality through his drawings. It is based on the best-selling comic strips written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce in 1991.

'Big Nate': Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

Big Nate is set to be released in early 2022, exclusively on Paramount+. Having said that, its official trailer is yet to arrive. Fans of the comics can expect different narratives to be adapted in the animated series.

Big Nate will have 26 episodes dedicated to his adventures and will also introduce new characters along the way. The official synopsis for Big Nate reads:

"Paramount+’s Big Nate animated series will feature brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around."

Here's a look at the cast of Paramount+'s Big Nate.

Ben Giroux as Nate Wright

Ben Giroux is an American actor and director known for Henry Danger, The Adventures of Kid Danger, Danger Force, Bunsen Is a Beast, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and Hart of Dixie. His other notable works include creating the viral comedic music video Back to the 90s with indie hip-hop artist Jensen Reed.

Giroux will be voicing Nate Wright, an eleven-year-old boy who is equal parts funny and insecure, in Paramount+'s animated series Big Nate.

Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright

American actress and singer, Dove Cameron, is known for her works in Liv and Maddie, Descendants film series, Austin & Ally, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Lodge and several other projects. As a singer, she made her debut with the soundtrack album to Liv and Maddie followed by If Only for Descendants. She later released her EP Bloodshot / Waste.

Cameron will be seen voicing Ellen Wright, Nate’s older sister, in the upcoming animated series Big Nate.

Rob Delaney as Martin Wright

Rob Delaney is an American actor, writer and activist who is best known for his works in Catastrophe, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, The Hustle, Bombshell, Home Sweet Home Alone and many more.

Delaney will be seen voicing Martin Wright, single dad to Nate and Ellen, in Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Big Nate.

Arnie Pantoja as Teddy Ortiz

American actor Arnie Pantoja is best known for Sydney White, Hamlet 2, RoboDoc, Resident Evil: Vendetta, We Bare Bears, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and several other anime and video game projects.

Pantoja will be seen voicing Teddy Ortiz, Nate’s main co-conspirator in his crazy schemes, in Big Nate.

Other cast members of Big Nate include Charlie Schlatter, Kevin Michael Richardson, Carolyn Hennesy, Daniel MK Cohen and Bryce Charles.

Catch Big Nate streaming on Paramount+ in early 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul