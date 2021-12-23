'Emily in Paris' Season 2 ending explained: Will Emily stay in Paris and leave Savoir? (Spoilers)

Emily in Paris Season 2 just dropped on Netflix and it's a definite step up from the previous season.

This season focuses not just on Emily's love and professional life in Paris but also sheds light on the lives of its other characters like Sylvie, Mindy, Camille and Gabriel. Emily in Paris Season 2 is filled with great fashion, drama, a love triangle and scenic shots of the city of love.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Emily in Paris Season 2.

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Emily in Paris' Season 2

Recap

The final episode of Emily in Paris Season 2 opens with Madeline willing to bring changes to Savoir while warning them about the company's accounts. In the marketing meeting, the group gets an opportunity to grab Dupree as a client after his disastrous fashion show at Versaille. At first, it's a moment of joy for the team as they represent Pierre Cadault, Dupree's nemesis, but according to Madeline business is more important.

The 'get Dupree to sign with us' task is left with Emily, like always, so she visits a nightclub. She manages to impress him with her marketing charm and gets hired. On the other hand, Sylvie gets Pierre to end his petty feud with Dupree and asks him to make an appearance at his show.

Back at the Chinese Supper restaurant, Alfie asks Gabriel about his and Emily's situation, which comes off as a relief to him, as they are just friends now. This act of hopelessness in Emily in Paris Season 2 is one of the signs that Gabriel has given up on Emily.

Meanwhile in Emily in Paris Season 2, Mindy does not feel too confident about her performance, especially when no one is paying attention. But, she manages to overcome her fear and breaks into an amazing duet with Benoit. On the other hand, Sylvie meets up with Laurent G for a meeting to settle a business deal.

It's the day of Gregory Dupree's fashion show in Emily in Paris Season 2 and he opens it by inviting Pierre to the stage, who of course makes a grand entrance. The event turns into a successful one, but not all is good in Emily's world. She sees Sylvie and the others walking out after the show and is later fired by Pierre Cadault. According to Pierre, Savoir no longer connects with the values and needs of the fashion house and that the language barrier will always be a problem.

Later in Emily in Paris Season 2, a furious Madeline then confronts Sylvie about the situation and threatens her with a review, to which Sylvie responds with a resignation. She further reveals that the firm is also coming with her and shows her a portfolio, which they all call a 'French Revolution'. Emily felt betrayed and left out, as no one told her about these plans.

After this chaotic situation in Emily in Paris Season 2, Emily confides in Alfie, who breaks another piece of news to her. He tells her that his project in Paris ended and that he was supposed to be back in London a week ago, but he stayed for her. He believes in the two and wants to see if it can turn into something real.

The next day, Emily enters an empty office, worried about all the talent they have lost, but Madeline reassures her about the situation and how everything will be good soon. Emily then receives a text from Sylvie asking her to meet for lunch.

Ending

Emily ends up meeting Sylvie and her ex-colleagues for lunch in the final episode of Emily in Paris Season 2. She learns that Sylvie's husband bought her shares for the club and that they are starting a new firm with that money. They already have several previous clients on board but a particular client, Gregory Dupree, has asked for Emily as a condition for signing. Sylvie then compliments Emily's work, asks her to be on her team and tells her to stay in Paris, which makes Emily happy.

Later in Emily in Paris Season 2, Emily meets up with Mindy and explains the situation to her, also mentioning the indecisiveness she has been feeling ever since coming to Paris. She accidentally says that she is in love with Gabriel, but Alfie seems like an easy person to be with. Mindy ignores the latter and tells her to express her feelings to Gabriel before it's too late, since Emily isn't going anywhere.

A confident Emily then heads over to Gabriel's apartment in Emily in Paris Season 2, where she tells him that she is staying in Paris and how he is a big part of her life there. But the moment ends with Camille in Gabriel's apartment, unpacking her things. She then comes up to Emily and tells her that the two have gotten back together and Gabriel has asked her to move in.

Camille clearly broke the pact between her and Emily, but that is not why she is heartbroken. As the episode ends, Emily is seen calling Sylvie and telling her that she has made a decision. Yet another cliffhanger in Emily in Paris.

Also Read Article Continues below

Emily in Paris Season 2 is now available to watch on Netflix.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider