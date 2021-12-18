'A California Christmas: City Lights' review: A rom-com to get in the holiday spirit

Netflix's much-awaited Christmas film A California Christmas: City Lights is here and it's a definite must-watch.

A sequel to A California Christmas, the film revolves around Joseph and Callie's love life and their dairy farm. All is well in paradise until family obligations come in, testing the love between the two.

A California Christmas: City Lights is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and stars Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Amanda Detmer, David Del Rio, Ali Afshar, Laura James, Julie Lancaster and many more.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

'A California Christmas: City Lights': Review

A California Christmas: City Lights might be about Christmas, but this sequel has no snow, cable-knit sweaters, roaring fires and steaming mugs of cocoa, at least in the beginning. The film is not a typical holiday movie but is still a fun one to watch. The prequel, A California Christmas, revolved around an arrogant playboy who posed as a ranch hand to get a property's owner to sell, but the sequel has a twist and a touch of seasonal flair.

Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and written by Lauren Swickard, the film revolves around husband and wife Josh Swickard and Lauren Swickard reprising their roles as Joseph and Callie. The movie kicks off a year after the two have fallen in love and are running their dairy farm and winery. However, things take a different turn when business and family obligations get in the way of the two.

The leads, Josh and Lauren Swickard, are delightful to watch and Laura James is witty and irresistible as Victoria. She does a great job of portraying the character, the kind viewers will love to hate. According to Lauren Swickard,

"People needed feel-good uplifting content (during the pandemic)."

Her intent for the first film wasn't to create a typical holiday movie but rather a fun, comforting watch.

While the film won't be an Oscar contender, A California Christmas: City Lights is still a pleasant and engaging romantic holiday film. The script is warm and compelling, and the cast delivers memorable performances, becoming a must-watch holiday film. The film has something for everyone and puts the viewers right in the holiday spirit.

Stream A California Christmas: City Lights exclusively on Netflix and have a jolly weekend.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider