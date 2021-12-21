5 Netflix movies of 2021 that disappointed

Netflix is the one streaming service that never fails to deliver the best of content, almost every day, but there are certainly times when it disappoints its viewers.

While there have been originals like The Guilty that have had viewers glued to their screens, Netflix also has a couple of films that haven't been well received.

5 disappointing Netflix films of 2021

Here's a look at the five most-disappointing Netflix films of 2021, ranked on the basis of the tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes:

5) There's Someone Inside Your House

An attempt at being a slasher-horror film, There's Someone Inside Your House wasn't horror at all. The Netflix film did have a good cast but lost its way with a misguided story, perhaps because it wished to focus more on the slasher angle. The film was released in October and did not gain many views.

There's Someone Inside Your House holds a score of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 17%.

4) Night Teeth

Gone are the days of vampire films, not only because the generation that was introduced to them grew up, but also because the entire concept feels overused in films and shows. Netflix's Night Teeth tried bringing the once loved theme back but failed to do so.

Night Teeth holds a score of 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 47%. The IMDb rating for the sequel stands at 5.7.

3) He's All That

A remake of the original 1999 film, but from a girl's perspective, He's All That follows the same plot as She's All That but with a touch of today's influencer life. What made this Netflix original popular yet cringey was having TikToker Addison Rae join the film as the lead.

He's All That holds a score of 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 23%. The IMDb rating for the sequel stands at 4.3.

2) Hypnotic

A woman who needs therapy ends up getting hypnotized, resulting in an unusual plot for Netflix's Hypnotic. Being a psychological thriller, the film did not have much to offer in terms of the antagonist's background. The film was released on the streaming platform in October.

Hypnotic holds a score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 20%. The IMDb rating for the sequel stands at 5.3.

1) The Kissing Booth 3

The final installment of the Netflix franchise, The Kissing Booth 3 felt like a plot stretched way too far for no reason at all. Sure, everyone loves the cast but the constant love-hate drama between Elle, Noah and Lee has to stop at some point.

The Kissing Booth 3 holds a score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 17%. The IMDb rating for the sequel stands at 4.7.

