'Night Teeth' review: Is Netflix's vampire thriller worth sinking teeth in?

Vampire movies come and go, but only a few stay to make a teen-sinking impact, like Netflix's latest thriller, Night Teeth. A movie where humans stylishly battle vampires.

Directed by Adam Randall, the movie is set in Los Angeles, where humans and vampires have a particular set of boundary rules to follow. It follows Benny, a young college kid with big dreams, but things take a different turn when he covers for his brother, Jay, as a chauffeur for the night.

Excited to have the car all by himself, Benny comes across a strange pair of girls who aim to hit every nightclub in LA before the morning sets in. While driving them around, he discovers their true self, a.k.a their vampire self, and the only way to survive the night is to keep it a secret and become an ally.

'Night Teeth': A review

Night Teeth starts with stunning visuals as the back story is narrated about the vampire's lore, revealing a longstanding truce between humans and vampires. Boundaries are set, and bloodsuckers have pledged only to drink blood from willing donors, otherwise hiding in the shadows.

It all changes when the sadistic vampire middleman, Victor (Alfie Allen), breaks it and abducts vampire-hunting Jay's girlfriend. Victor wants to control, and Jay (Raul Castillo) wants to scare the vampires back into their territory, but things don't exactly go their way.

Covering for Jay for the night is his half-brother Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), whose first and only clients are none other than Victor's girls, Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry). They aim to hit every nightclub and kill all the bosses before Victor heads for the ultimate leader to carry out his plan for complete domination of the city.

As the girls, with fantastic chemistry, get driven around, Benny discovers the truth about the two but fails to escape, with the only option to stay alive being an ally to them. Meanwhile, Jay is on a quest to hunt down the vampires to keep Boyle Heights (their territory) and his girlfriend secure.

The plot of Night Teeth may not be as exciting as the usual vampire thrillers are, and the off-limits part is not explained, but the star-studded cast makes up for it. Not to forget, the only reason Benny sticks along is due to his budding romance with Blaire, thanks to Stockholm syndrome.

Everything seems interesting about Night Teeth's vampire world but Megan Fox as Grace and Sydney Sweeney as Eva, who directly work for the boss, managed to steal the spotlight with their playful, sensuous presence even with a few minutes of onscreen appearance.

The film overall has an amazing soundtrack, cool slo-mos, and brilliant cinematography with a neon-colored look with cool pinks and purples, thanks to their Ryan Gosling's Drive like color palette and has the right amount of drama.

The vampires in the movie are beautiful even though they lack diversity, but they are strong and highlight the film. Ryan, in particular, is enjoyable to watch as she provides the most laughs throughout with her quick, witty, and sarcastic line delivery.

Night Teeth is now streaming on Netflix.

