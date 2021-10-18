Where to watch 'Night Teeth'? Release date, trailer and all about horror film

As October nears or 'creeps' itself towards Halloween, Netflix is dropping the best-of-horror with its upcoming movie Night Teeth.

The plot of the film revolves around Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a freelance chauffeur who is hired by friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) to drive them to LA nightclubs. Benny doesn't realize that his passengers are centuries-old vampires and get up in the drama of a power struggle between the city's vampires. He makes it his mission to ally himself with the girls to stay alive.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Night Teeth.

When will 'Night Teeth' release?

The film is all set to be released on the streaming platform Netflix on October 20 at 12.30 PM (IST) and is directed by Adam Randall with a screenplay by Brent Dillon.

The film might look like a generic vampire-focused horror film but what makes it different is the entire concept of combining a thrilling and comical story of Benny’s crazy night to an expanded and the more crime-focused world outside.

The official synopsis of the horror film for Night Teeth reads:

"A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive."

'Night Teeth' trailer

Netflix released the trailer for the horror film towards the end of last month, sending the entire vampire-loving fanbase into a frenzy. The film can be considered a love child to supernatural movies like Collateral and Bright due to its plot. It delivers the aesthetics of every Hot Topic fantasy.

Night Teeth doesn’t make any fuss about vampires as the very first shots of the film establish a world where vampires have always existed. The film has a star-studded cast Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, Bryan Bratt, Marlene Forte, and Megan Fox.

The horror flick will be available to stream on October 20, so don't forget to sink those teeth in for this thriller.

