10 stars who went big on sustainable fashion in 2021

As the fashion industry is working towards becoming more and more sustainable everyday, celebrities are showing their support by rewearing outfits.

2021 has seen the return of Y2K fashion not only because history repeats itself but that people are trying their best to be more sustainable. From thrifting to rewearing, celebrities are going all in.

10 stars who said yes to sustainable fashion in 2021

Here's a look at the ten celebrities who support conscious fashion.

10) Jamie Xie

Bling Empire's fashionista Jaime Xie is a lover of vintage styles and clearly a supporter of sustainable fashion. She has been spotted wearing popular pieces from brands like Balenciaga, Versace and Dior.

Xie was seen wearing Versace’s menswear spring/summer 2005 collection at the brand's spring/summer show this year.

9) Emma Watson

Actress and Environment Activist Emma Watson has also championed a number of sustainable brands this year. She was spotted in an upcycled Harris Reed dress at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, an Emilia Wickstead look made from recycled yarn to meet Al Gore and an ensemble by Rave Review during Cop26.

8) Lorde

Singer Lorde showed her commitment to sustainable fashion at the 2021 Met Gala by wearing not one but two conscious looks. She made her appearance on the red carpet in embellished separates from Emily Bode and was then seen in an after-party dress by Collina Strada.

Emily Bode is known for celebrating crafts dating back to the 1890s.

7) Rihanna

From Chanel to Dior, Rihanna has shown off a series of vintage pieces this year. She also continues to champion sustainable brands like Conner Ives, who is known to repurpose vintage jerseys and silk scarves in his pieces.

6) Kendall Jenner

Another Jean Paul Gaultier obsessive, model Kendall Jenner, has stepped out in the best vintage looks this year, including a sheer printed dress by JPG. She is also a fan of sustainable brand Havre Studio, which is known for restoring and refitting vintage men's suits from the Mexican flea markets.

5) Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid is well known for her love of vintage fashion, especially for brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garçons and Stella McCartney-era Chloé.

Her love for sustainable fashion continues to grow as she has added more unexpected brands into the mix, including an Abercrombie & Fitch micro skirt.

4) Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is well known for stepping out on the red carpet in the most stunning looks, especially for his recent appearances for Dune's promotion.

The actor has been championing sustainability-focused brands for such events, including Stella McCartney and Prada's Re-Nylon range. He was also seen rocking vintage Cartier jewelry at the Dune premiere.

3) Zendaya

2021 was the year for Zendaya and red carpets. She has delivered some of her best looks, including a series of vintage pieces like '90s Versace to Robert Cavalli. For the 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya wore a dress from the 2003 Versace Spring Summer Collection, giving major Y2K vibes.

2) The Duchess of Cambridge - Kate Middleton

The most famous outfit repeater, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been spotted rewearing her looks on several occasions. Earlier this year, Kate was seen rewearing two Jenny Packham gowns, one of which is a decade old, for her appearances at the Earthshot Awards ceremony and Royal Variety Show.

Even when not walking the red carpet, she is seen championing sustainability by opting for a recycled vest from Ganni during Cop26, and a top-handle bag from Tusting.

1) Angelina Jolie

If there's one star that went all in on sustainable fashion this year, it's Angelina Jolie. The actress is well known for her environmental work, so it does not come as a surprise that she chose to take a conscious approach to her wardrobe.

While promoting her movie Eternals, Angelina's kids were spotted wearing her past red carpet looks, including her 2014 Oscars gown. Shiloh and Zahara rocked their mom's outfits at the events, turning heads for following in their mother's footsteps towards sustainability.

